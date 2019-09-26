{{featured_button_text}}
Roundup Soccer

North County junior Ethan Forney (12) kicks the ball away from two Fredericktown players during a home soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Bonne Terre.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

BONNE TERRE – The North County boys soccer team captured its third consecutive victory after toppling Union 4-1 on Wednesday.

Daniel Black, Grant Strauser, Peyton Cheek and Ethan Forney each scored for the host Raiders (5-2).

North County will play three matches within 24 hours this weekend at the Capital City Shootout.

SOFTBALL

Hillsboro 13, North County 8

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Three hits from Amber Cage and Amber Dunphy helped Hillsboro defeat North County 13-8 after coughing up a four-run lead on Wednesday.

Hillsboro (13-6) compiled seven hits against starter Kennedy Kohler plus six more off Kiersdan Davis, and seized control with six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

North County (14-5) trailed 7-3 through three frames, but drew even with four runs in the fourth before briefly going ahead in the top of the fifth.

Kohler finished 3-for-3 offensively to pace the Lady Raiders. Emma Keen was 2-for-3 overall, and Davis provided two more hits.

Brianna Morgan pitched a spotless sixth with two strikeouts. Cheyenne Dickens, Emma Becker and Jill Wruck contributed singles for North County.

Alex Wick went the distance with three strikeouts and 10 hits allowed for the win.

VOLLEYBALL

Ste. Genevieve 2, Saxony Lutheran 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior attacker Julia McKlin spiked 11 kills, and Megan Schweigert served a pair of aces as Ste. Genevieve handled Saxony Lutheran 25-12, 25-20.

Marysa Flieg finished with six kills plus a team-high three blocks, and Maci Reynolds compiled 16 assists to bolster the Dragons (3-5-3).

Ella Reed matched Abby Moore with five kills each, and equaled Elizabeth Basler with two blocks apiece in the victory.

TENNIS

Notre Dame 9, Potosi 0

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Notre Dame became a clear front-runner for the Class 1, District 2 top seed on Wednesday after handing Potosi its first setback of the girls tennis season.

Claire Southard and Megan Gullette posted singles shutouts for the Bulldogs, who remained undefeated with a dominant 9-0 triumph at home.

Molly Hamby emerged as the best Potosi (9-1) hope to secure a win at No. 6 singles, but Emma Marshall held on to prevail 8-6.

Kennedy Coleman retired from her singles contest due to injury while trailing Amina Hussein 2-1.

Notre Dame (9-0) surrendered just 10 combined game during the doubles phase.

Singles Results:

1. Claire Bruendermann (ND) def. Michelle Whitaker, 8-4

2. Claire Southard (ND) def. Emily Missey, 8-0

3. Megan Gullette (ND) def. Taylor Campbell, 8-0

4. Anna Stroup (ND) def. Sarah Hornsey, 8-1

5. Amina Hussein (ND) def. Kennedy Coleman, 2-1, injury default

6. Emma Marshall (ND) def. Molly Hamby, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Bruendermann/Stroup (ND) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 8-4

2. Southard/Gullette (ND) def. Missey/Campbell, 8-2

3. Hussein/Marshall (ND) def. Coleman/Hamby, 8-4

