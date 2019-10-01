FESTUS, Mo. – A career performance from senior Grant Shankle powered the Fredericktown boys soccer team to a 6-3 road triumph at Festus on Monday.
Shankle recorded all six goals for the Blackcats (5-6), who built a 4-1 halftime advantage.
Jack Uskiwich, Owen Hyde and Alec Bell scored for the Tigers (6-5).
TENNIS
Fredericktown 9, Sikeston 0
SIKESTON, Mo. – Fredericktown collected its first victory of the girls tennis season on Monday with a 9-0 blitzing of Sikeston, which took only three games in nine matches.
Liz Hinkle, Skylar Hennen, Sophie Rehkop, Maddie McClellan and Alyssa Pierson each posted 8-0 singles shutouts. Bailey White added an 8-2 result.
Fredericktown (1-10) set the tone with 8-0 sets from the pairings of Hinkle with Hennen and Rehkop with McClellan.
Singles Results:
1. Liz Hinkle (FR) def. Mackenzie Conway, 8-0
2. Skylar Hennen (FR) def. Isabel Collins, 8-0
3. Sophie Rehkop (FR) def. Claudia Santos, 8-0
4. Maddie McClellan (FR) def. Molly Bogle, 8-0
5. Alyssa Pierson (FR) def. Za kyirrah Montjoy, 8-0
6. Bailey White (FR) def. Katelin Taber, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Hinkle/Hennen (FR) def. Conway/Santos, 8-0
2. Rehkop/McClellan (FR) def. Collins/Taber, 8-0
3. Pierson/White (FR) def. Bogle/Montjoy, 8-1
Potosi 6, Saxony Lutheran 3
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Michelle Whitaker rolled to an 8-2 result at No. 1 singles, and the stable Potosi lineup secured a 6-3 triumph over Saxony Lutheran on Monday.
Taylor Campbell also won 8-2 while Sarah Hornsey and Kennedy Coleman added to the singles tally for the Lady Trojans (11-1).
Molly Hamby teamed with Coleman for a late service break and 9-7 doubles victory, while Campbell and Emily Missey prevailed 8-2 as a duo.
Saxony Lutheran salvaged two singles as Sydney Turner edged Missey in a tiebreaker and Rachel Howey defeated Hamby 8-3.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Maddox Murphy, 8-2
2. Sydney Turner (SL) def. Emily Missey, 9-8
3. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Claire Hadler, 8-2
4. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Sydney Turner, 8-6
5. Kennedy Coleman (P) def. Lindsay Baker, 8-4
6. Rachel Howey (SL) def. Molly Hamby, 8-3
Doubles Results:
1. Murphy/Turner (SL) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 8-4
2. Missey/Campbell (P) def. Hadler/Turner, 8-2
3. Coleman/Hamby (P) def. Baker/Howey, 9-7
Cape Central 8, Farmington 1
FARMINGTON – Cape Central swept the doubles action on Monday, and defeated Farmington 8-1 in a battle of potential district tennis opponents.
Kate Busenbark scored the lone victory for the Knights (7-4), topping Haley Brazel 8-4 at No. 6 singles.
Olivia Busse had the closest defeat of 8-6 as Megan Maxton prevailed for the Tigers.
Singles Results:
1. Anita Kellum (CC) def. Emmaline Waddell, 8-3
2. Maria Seidu-Sofo (CC) def. Susan Rippee, 8-1
3. Emily Ford (CC) def. Karmin Duncan, 8-1
4. Archna Sobti (CC) def. Abigail Doty, 8-3
5. Megan Mexton (CC) def. Olivia Busse, 8-6
6. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Haley Brazel, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Kellum/Seidu-Sofo (CC) def. Waddell/Duncan, 8-5
2. Ford/Maxton (CC) def. Rippee/Doty, 8-2
3. Sobti/Brazel (CC) def. Busse/Roberts, 8-3
SOFTBALL
North County 10, Union 6
UNION, Mo. – Kennedy Kohler provided stellar relief work in the circle, and North County rallied past Union 10-6 in eight innings after scoring the last seven runs.
Emma Becker finished 4-for-5 to pace the Lady Raiders, who trailed 6-3 through four innings, but pulled even in the sixth before adding four runs in the extra fame.
Jill Wruck went 3-for-5 to match the offensive effort of Kohler, who threw the final 4 2/3 innings and allowed no runs on two hits while striking out five.
Cheyenne Dickens supplied two hits while Emilie Morgan, Kiersdan Davis and Taizja Lawless singled for North County (16-5).
Davis obtained the first 10 outs as the starter, but was lifted in the fourth after yielding six runs on seven hits and fanning three.
VOLLEYBALL
Farmington 2, Poplar Bluff 0
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Farmington volleyball was forced into a 5-1 offensive system without any preparation Monday night after starting setter Sophie Pullen suffered a concussion.
Alyssa Wilson handled a greater majority of that role than usual, and compiled 16 assists with five kills and five digs as the Knights adjusted to beat district rival Poplar Bluff 25-23, 25-21.
Junior libero Bridget Bone had a busy match along the back row with 25 digs for Farmington (5-11-3).
Jalena Gray knocked down six kills, and Emma Gerstner made eight digs in the road sweep.
Central 2, West County 0
LEADWOOD – Strong attacking and court communication were key factors for Central while rolling past West County 25-16, 25-14 on Monday evening.
Lizi Marler landed nine kills and Kaley Kimball spiked eight more for the Lady Rebels (13-2-2), who began the match with a punishing 10-1 scoring run.
Avery Norris distributed 15 assists, and equaled Liberty Coleman with three kills each. Buckli Moss had a team-high six digs and Jessica Hulsey added five while Addi Casey made seven assists.
Makenzie Simily countered with six kills in defeat for the Lady Bulldogs (9-4). Dori McRaven totaled four kills with six digs, and Kylie Newhouse dished out seven assists.
Peyten Blair contributed three kills and two aces while matching Riley Petty with two blocks each. Jenna Simily led West County with seven points, and Madalyn Herrera had five digs with six points.
St. Vincent 2, Ste. Genevieve 1
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve completely dominated the middle set, but St. Vincent claimed both the first and third by the slimmest possible margin to win 25-23, 8-25, 26-24.
Julia McKlin hammered down 10 kills, and Marysa Flieg notched eight kills with a team-high three blocks in another frustrating conclusion for the Dragons (3-6-3).
Ella Reed added five kills with two blocks, and Abby Moore contributed four kills.
Maci Reynolds compiled 28 assists and equaled Elizabeth Basler with two service aces apiece.
