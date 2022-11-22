Schaupert joins MAC soccer team

Farmington High School senior Brandon Schaupert recently signed to play soccer and continue his education at Mineral Area College. Schaupert netted four goals and five assists this season as the Knights finished 13-6 overall. Also seated, from left, are mother Renee Schaupert, father Tim Schaupert and Mineral Area head soccer coach Dan Martin. Standing, from left, are sister Allison Schaupert, brothers Ethan Schaupert and Logan Schaupert, Mineral Area assistant coach Jamie Pickel, Farmington assistant coach Doug Wade and head soccer coach Addae Rique.