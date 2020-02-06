{{featured_button_text}}
Shankle joins new MAC soccer program
Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

Fredericktown High School senior Grant Shankle signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play soccer and continue his education at Mineral Area College. He is part of the inaugural recruiting class of the Cardinals, who will begin competition during the 2020-21 academic year. Shankle led the Blackcats in scoring last fall while earning Class 2 all-state Honorable Mention. He is also a starting guard for the FHS boys basketball team. Also seated are his parents Eddie and Jennifer Shankle. Pictured standing, from left, are Fredericktown head boys soccer coach Jamie McCoy and Mineral Area head soccer coach Dan Martin.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments