Short-handed Raiders defeated in extra time

That sequence resulted from sketchy backward clear over the line by the Gators, who nearly watched their road deficit increase when Nate Peniston fired just above the crossbar moments later.

Gateway Science was soon rewarded for the sustained pressure it applied in the offensive zone. Refik Celik crossed a pass toward Dizdarevic, who then fed Karatas nearby for the equalizer with 14:16 remaining.

North County generated five corner kicks compared to three by the Gators, but could not keep pace in shooting frequency despite getting a couple of solid chances on sideline throws from Jake Flowers.

Barlow stopped a dangerous drive by Brenden Stolarz in the opening minutes. Another hard shot from the right side was blocked by defender Talon Colby.

Gateway Science keeper KJ Roberson stopped an initial header by Proffer after Peniston beat multiple Gators while accelerating down the far sideline.

The goalie also withstood two separate collisions in the box with Forney and Peniston, and slightly tipped the ball just as Coby Gilbert met him in the air for a potential header in the first half.