Short-handed Raiders defeated in extra time

BONNE TERRE – Talha Dizdarevic put his celebration of a golden goal on hold long enough to taunt some already agitated North County soccer fans.
Gateway Science Charter capitalized on a man advantage throughout extra time, and defeated the Raiders 3-2 when Dizdarevic scored in the 95th minute on Wednesday night.
Dizdarevic also opened the scoring in the 36th minute, and also assisted a tying tally from Vahdet Karatas as the Gators outshot North County 25-12.
Gateway Science (8-2) essentially slashed the playing surface in half once regulation expired, producing seven scoring chances over a 15-minute span before netting the game-winner.
Dizdarevic rapidly cut to his right with possession, and fired a 21-yard drive between two defenders that was slowed down but not enough by sprawling Raiders keeper Joey Barlow.
He immediately sprinted along with several teammates beyond the opposing sideline and into the bench area of North County while boastfully blowing kisses toward the stands.
That wasn’t the first moment of unsportsmanlike behavior displayed by the visitors, who were issued four yellow cards, including one that resulted from an amended decision by the official.
Despite the controversy, North County (3-12) was actually dealt the most severe punishment as junior Dylan Forney was disqualified via red card for comments directed at an opponent.
The Raiders were suddenly competing 10 versus 11 with two minutes left in the second half. Excellent work by Barlow nearly helped them push the action into penalty kicks.
Barlow knocked a booming shot from Ajdin Sobo away, then denied him from closer range after Gateway Science attempted a free kick with 51 seconds left.
He made five more saves under siege in extra time, and finished with 11 in defeat. The manpower was nearly evened up when Karatas was shown red for arguing a foul with the nearest referee.
But the official corrected himself after thinking that Karatas had received an earlier card, and reduced the offense from red to yellow, prompting a lengthy appeal from North County coach Robert O’Keefe to no avail.
The Raiders were seeking a third victory in as many nights amid an otherwise frustrating and injury-plagued season, and honored seven seniors at halftime
Senior forward Landon Proffer, sporting a bulky cast on his broken left arm, snapped a 1-1 tie with a superb header off a corner kick by sophomore Cole Barnes in the 56th minute.
That sequence resulted from sketchy backward clear over the line by the Gators, who nearly watched their road deficit increase when Nate Peniston fired just above the crossbar moments later.
Gateway Science was soon rewarded for the sustained pressure it applied in the offensive zone. Refik Celik crossed a pass toward Dizdarevic, who then fed Karatas nearby for the equalizer with 14:16 remaining.
North County generated five corner kicks compared to three by the Gators, but could not keep pace in shooting frequency despite getting a couple of solid chances on sideline throws from Jake Flowers.
Barlow stopped a dangerous drive by Brenden Stolarz in the opening minutes. Another hard shot from the right side was blocked by defender Talon Colby.
Gateway Science keeper KJ Roberson stopped an initial header by Proffer after Peniston beat multiple Gators while accelerating down the far sideline.
The goalie also withstood two separate collisions in the box with Forney and Peniston, and slightly tipped the ball just as Coby Gilbert met him in the air for a potential header in the first half.
Dizdarevic opened the scoring with less than 10 minutes remaining before intermission on a sliding redirection from Stolarz inside the back post.
North County responded just 3 ½ minutes later. Peniston timed his run on a stretch pass by Colby down the middle, and whistled a pinpoint riser into the upper corner.
Three-year starter and defender Peyton Cheek remained on crutches for the Raiders, who will close the regular season next week against Perryville and Windsor.
Roberson finished with six saves for Gateway Science.