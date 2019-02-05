Try 1 month for 99¢
Soccer Star Stotler Signs With Drake
Matt King, Daily Journal

Farmington High School senior Tristan Stotler signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to play soccer and continue his education at NCAA Division I program and MVC member Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. Stotler enjoyed a decorated varsity career with the Knights that included two district titles, and was selected First Team all-state in Class 3 after totaling 16 goals and 24 assists in a 17-4 campaign last fall. He had a season-best four goals against Hillsboro in October. Also seated are his father Jake Stotler and mother Sarah Dement. Standing from left to right are Farmington head soccer coach Addae Rique, brother Landon Stotler, stepmom Sam Stotler and stepdad Mike Dement.

