{{featured_button_text}}
All-State Soccer

North County senior Grant Strauser (10) and Fredericktown senior Grant Shankle (23) have received all-state honorable mention in their respective classes from the Missouri State High School Soccer Coaches Association.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

Grant Strauser produced 18 goals and eight assists during the regular season as a top offensive threat for the North County boys soccer program.

His versatility was on full display after being moved to a sweeper role during the postseason as the Raiders beat Farmington and Cape Central for their fifth district title in six years.

Strauser received all-state honorable mention in Class 3 from the Missouri State High School Soccer Coaches Association, as announced on Monday.

The Raiders finished 15-8 overall after falling in the state sectional round to Hillsboro, an opponent they previously defeated.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Fredericktown competed in a tough Class 2 district, and its star player likewise picked up all-state honorable mention.

Senior forward Grant Shankle was recognized after scoring in bunches for the Blackcats. He netted all six of his team’s goals in a road victory at Festus, and had another hat trick against St. Pius.

St. Paul Lutheran secured two all-region selections in Class 1 with sophomore midfielders Jake Flowers and Aden Nations.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments