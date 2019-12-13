{{featured_button_text}}
Strauser Takes MBU Soccer Route
Matt King, Daily Journal

North County High School senior Grant Strauser signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday to play soccer and continue his education at NAIA program Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur, Mo. Strauser recently received Class 3 all-state Honorable Mention after compiling a team-high 18 goals plus eight assists this fall. His efforts helped the Raiders finish 15-7 overall while capturing their fifth district title in six years. Also seated are his parents Robert and Shannon Strauser. Standing, from left, are North County assistant coach Erik Schonhardt, Missouri Baptist head soccer coach Jake Alvernia, North County head soccer coach Robert O’Keefe, and brother and current MBU defender Joel Strauser.

