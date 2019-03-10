Try 3 months for $3
Sutton Signs With STLCOP Soccer
Submitted Photo

Fredericktown High School senior Chris Sutton recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and study Biomedical Sciences at NAIA program St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Sutton scored a goal and specialized on defense last season for the Blackcats. He will compete for time at the right back position with the Eutectics. Also seated are his mother Harvetta Sutton and father Jim Sutton. Standing is STLCOP head men’s soccer coach Jake Jamieson.

