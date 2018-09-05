Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Farmington 10, Cape Central 2

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Bryce Sancegraw increased his season goal count to six by scoring four times, and the Farmington boys soccer team routed Cape Central 10-2.

Cole Gerstenburger also netted a hat trick for the Knights (3-1).

Tristan Stotler added two goals and Gatlin Roberts tallied another.

Fredericktown 4, Saxony Lutheran 1

JACKSON Mo. – Fredericktown defeated Saxony Lutheran 4-1 to earn its first victory of the boys soccer season on the road.

Nate Miller collected three goals, and Ruben Benitez also scored for the Blackcats (1-1).

VOLLEYBALL

Farmington 2, Hillsboro 1

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Farmington responded from a slow start to dominate game two, and knocked off district rival Hillsboro 21-25, 25-9, 25-17 in volleyball action.

Blair Busenbark served 18 times with four aces, and registered six kills and 11 digs in a strong all-around performance for the Knights (5-3).

Jesse Miller sparked the offense with 14 kills and nine assists. Sarah Bauer posted 18 assists, and Macey Pauls made 10 digs.

Jefferson 2, Ste. Genevieve 0

FESTUS, Mo. – A tight opening set titled away from Ste. Genevieve, and host Jefferson finished off a 27-25, 25-22 victory.

Jennifer Humbolt sent down five kills and Marysa Flieg provided three blocks to lead the Dragons (0-2). Ella Reed served three aces.

Julia McKlin recorded four kills and equaled Sydney Bumgardaner with two blocks each. Brittney Kreitler dished out 13 assists, and Taylor Matthews chipped in six.

Festus 2, Valle Catholic 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Festus scored the last seven points of the opening set, and prevailed 25-23, 25-14 to deny Valle Catholic its first win of the season.

Olivia Meyer knocked down seven kills, and Riley Siebert spiked six for the Lady Warriors (0-3). Hailey Weibrecht recorded two blocks, and Rachel Loida totaled 14 assists plus eight digs.

Taylor Zerwig posted team-high with 14 serve receptions and six service points. Sam Loida highlighted the defense with 12 digs while Brooke Viox notched 11 digs and 10 receptions.

Grandview 2, Valley 0

CALEDONIA – The Valley attack was limited to just three kills at home on Tuesday as Grandview rolled to 25-11, 25-15 triumph.

Elizabeth Morris highlighted the defense with five digs and one block for the Lady Vikings (1-4).

Jalynn Orrick made three assists, and Emma Bradley tallied six service points.

TENNIS

Potosi 9, Arcadia Valley 0

IRONTON – Emily Missey and Taylor Campbell rolled to 8-1 singles victories as Potosi earned a 9-0 conference sweep against Arcadia Valley.

Lacey Portell notched an 8-3 win over Sidney Tyndall at the No.1 ranking. Michelle Whitaker and Sarah Hornsey also prevailed for Potosi (1-1, 1-1).

Arcadia Valley (0-3, 0-2) forfeited two matches with just five players available.

Singles Results:

1. Lacey Portell (P) def. Sidney Tyndall, 8-3

2. Emily Missey (P) def. Ashley Theros, 8-1

3. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Kalia Keith, 8-2

4. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Faith Sasser, 8-1

5. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Jade Winnie, 9-7

6. Arcadia Valley forfeit

Doubles Results:

1. Portell/Missey (P) def. Tyndall/Theros, 8-3

2. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Keith/Sasser, 8-6

3. Arcadia Valley forfeit

Farmington 5, Jackson 4

FARMINGTON – Four singles wins, including three decided by two games, helped Farmington overtake district rival Jackson 5-4 in a hard-fought duel.

Abby Jent, Baylee Gilliam and Susan Rippee recorded 8-6 triumphs, and Mary Kate Burcham added an 8-3 results at No. 2 singles for the Knights (3-0).

Gilliam and Rippee scored an 8-4 victory at No. 3 doubles.

Singles Results:

1. Abby Jent (FA) def. Alex Rothert, 8-6

2. Mary Kate Burcham (FA) def. Sarah Fetterhoff, 8-3

3. Larissa Hoffman (J) def. Virginia Lugo, 8-3

4. Chloe Pipkin (J) def. Rebekah Kimpel, 8-6

5. Baylee Gilliam (FA) def. Delaney Pipkin, 8-6

6. Susan Rippee (FA) def. Lexi Spurgeon, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Rothert/Hoffman (J) def. Jent/Burcham (FA), 8-6

2. Fetterhoff/Pipkin (J) def. Lugo/Kimpel, 9-7

3. Gilliam/Rippee (FA) def. Spurgeon/Bruns, 8-4

SOFTBALL

Kelly 8, North County 6

BENTON, Mo. – Emma Becker drilled her fourth home run and added a double to finish 2-for-3, but the North County softball team fell to Kelly 8-6 on Tuesday.

The Hawks rallied to score four times in the sixth inning as Brianna Morgan suffered the loss. Starting pitcher Michaela Mason allowed five runs (two earned) on nine hits, and fanned two over five innings.

Kiersdan Davis paced the Lady Raiders (5-2) by going 3-for-4, and Sam Payne added two hits. Emilie Morgan and Jillian Wruck contributed singles.

North County grabbed a 3-0 advantage in the first inning, and restored a 5-2 lead in the third.

BASEBALL

Kingston 2, West County 1

LEADWOOD – Keith Jessen pitched a complete game and went 3-for-4 at the plate as Kingston picked up a rare baseball victory over rival West County.

Kyle Vandergriff had a go-ahead RBI ground out in the fourth inning, and Layne Ficken singled twice as the Cougars edged the Bulldogs 2-1.

Keith Jessen totaled seven strikeouts and walked three while throwing a four-hitter. Wyatt Jessen, Troy Gildehaus and Bobby Berger added hits for Kingston (3-0).

West County received hits from Dake McRaven, Ty Simily, Peyton Nipper and Dakota Dowd.

GOLF

Washington Tournament

WASHINGTON, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve placed last among 12 girls golf teams competing at the Washington Tournament on Tuesday.

Maria Bozada of St. Clair shot 82 as medalist with a 3-shot victory over runner-up Zoee Harrington of Liberty.

Timberland scored a collective 384 for top team honors, while Liberty was second at 394.

Cami Grass finished 11th individually with 104 for Ste. Genevieve, which totaled 487.

