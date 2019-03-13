Try 3 months for $3
Turner Twins Bound For Jefferson
Submitted Photo

Farmington High School seniors Rachel Turner and Riley Turner recently signed National Letters of Intent to continue their education while playing soccer at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo. The twin sisters were each selected First Team all-season last spring for the Knights. Riley scored a team-high 17 goals while Rachel posted a pair of shutout wins as the keeper. Also seated are their father Dale Turner and mother Kelly Turner. Standing, from left, are Farmington head soccer coach Addae Rique, Jefferson head soccer coach Brocklon Chatman and assistant coach Mark Hammond.

