Wruck On Board With Stephens Soccer

North County High School senior Jillian Wruck recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue her education at Stephens College, a NAIA program located in Columbia, Mo. She plans to study Communication Design. Wruck received all-district honorable mention during her junior season, and was also a starting outfielder for the North County softball team. Also seated, from left, are her brother Johnathan Wruck, mother Jamey Wruck, sister Jessa Wruck and father Jason Wruck. Standing, from left, are North County head soccer coach Rob O’Keefe, former head soccer coach Bill Farr and assistant soccer coach Courtney Stufflebean.