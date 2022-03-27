Archers maximize wind to sweep Mineral Area

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Mineral Area softball shortstop Brittany Kreitler established the blueprint for success on Saturday afternoon with her immediate opposite-field home run.

But on a cold and windy day at Park Hills Sports Complex, the opposing St. Louis lineup also found the steady gust toward right field favorable, and capitalized more often.

The Archers homered four times and drove several other hits to the mesh fence while opening the Region 16 schedule with a doubleheader sweep.

Dayton Bell and Jillian Mengel each lifted two-run shots while going 2-for-4, and St. Louis claimed game two 10-5 after the Cardinals committed seven defensive errors.

Lexi Martinez doubled twice and Megan Russell added two singles for St. Louis (5-3, 2-0), which jumped ahead 3-0 just three batters in.

Mineral Area (2-16, 0-2) attempted to erase an eventual 7-0 deficit, and brought the potential tying run to the plate in the sixth inning.

Pinch-hitter Amy Holmes grounded an RBI single to center, and Chloe Coppedge was credited with a hit that traveled about 15 feet and spun backward before being touched along the third-base chalk.

Dorothy Wunderlich, the second reliever used by the Archers in the frame, retired Kreitler on a ground ball with two runners aboard to keep the margin at 8-5. She then obtained three more outs for the save.

St. Louis tacked on two runs in the top of the seventh as Emily Thompson followed a bloop double from Martinez with an RBI single ahead an error.

Kreitler capped an eventful twin bill with two stellar defensive plays, first faking the throw across to tag out a runner straying too far from second base. The Ste. Genevieve High School graduate denied ensuing batter Kiahna Hill with a diving stop to her left before alertly tagging the base from her stomach for a force out.

The Cardinals extended the game on a bizarre sequence after Taylor Henson lined a clean leadoff single. Macy Houart fanned on a delivery in the dirt with two outs, but the St. Louis defense allowed her to reach base safely by failing to react. Wunderlich induced an ensuing pop out to seal the outcome.

Kell went deep after Russell drew a four-pitch walk from lefty Annie Waites, and scored on a bunt that first baseman Molly Callihan fielded but dropped while tagging Hill.

Waites cruised through the fourth, and allowed eight runs, four earned, on five hits while striking out three over five innings in defeat. Two errors by Amber Cage at third base factored into a four-run third frame.

Mengel made it 5-0 on a long drive to center, and Martinez narrowly missed another home run as her double was collected by the top of the fence.

Erin Gill pitched the first 5 2/3 innings with four runs allowed, and notched nine strikeouts for the win while consistently locating down in the zone.

She did allow five walks, including an entertaining 15-pitch battle that Kreitler eventually won after fouling off 10 separate offerings.

Infield hits by Julz Johnson and pinch-hitter Zoie Hudson broke the shutout bid, and Taylor Henson scored to make it 7-2 when a dropped throw wasted a great diving play by shortstop Payton Irwin.

Cage singled and walked for the Cardinals. Reliever Maddie Keller escaped a bases-loaded situation with a strikeout and ground ball in the sixth.

Morgan Shields enjoyed a massive 3-for-4 performance with a team-high five RBI in game one, and St. Louis triumphed 13-3 in five innings after exploding for seven runs in the top of the third inning.

Russell shined at 3-for-4 from the leadoff spot, and Sherrick pitched a three-hitter with two strikeouts. The Archers collected 16 hits as a team.

Kreitler briefly put MAC ahead 2-0 with her second home run of the season after an error enabled Hudson to reach with one out.

Cardinals starter Alyssa Spane avoided danger when Houart made a tricky catch in right-center, but Shields squared the contest with one potent swing in the second.

St. Louis sent 11 batters to the dish in the third, and received two hits each overall from Kell, Mengel, Sherrick, Martinez and Thompson, who doubled twice and scored three runs.

Martinez legged out a triple while sharp singles from Mengel and Shields created a 9-2 advantage. Mengel added a two-run home run in the fifth.

Keller struck out three and yielded five runs in relief for Mineral Area after Spane was charged with eight runs on nine hits through 2 1/3 innings.

Cage and Hudson singled for the Cardinals. Coppedge was plunked by a pitch and scored on a ground out by Johnson in the fourth. The bottom six spots in the order were a combined 0-for-10.

