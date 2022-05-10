Basler, Deck home runs help Dragons stun Potosi

POTOSI – Senior center fielder Isabel Basler and third baseman Bailey Deck planted the seeds for an upset with early home runs that narrowly skimmed the fence and landed in the left-field bullpen.

The Ste. Genevieve softball program set a new single-season record for wins, and brought an abrupt halt to the brilliant high school career of all-state ace Sami Huck on Monday.

Freshman pitcher Ava Greer notched her biggest varsity victory to date, backed by some stellar defense, and the fourth-seeded Dragons stunned Potosi 4-1 in the Class 2, District 3 semifinal round.

Chloe Walker added an RBI single, and later scored an insurance run on an error as Ste. Genevieve (17-8) advanced to face Central for the championship on Tuesday.

Huck, whose lethal left arm and potent bat carried the Lady Trojans during back-to-back state final four journeys, would not receive enough offensive support to keep chasing a third such quest.

Greer, owner of two abbreviated no-hitters against lesser competition this spring, retired 13 of 14 Potosi batters during one extended stretch to preserve the signature triumph.

Deck sealed the celebration with an excellent running catch in foul territory after Danielle King and Ava Wright singled for Potosi (17-6) with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Her solo home run rode a strong breeze to snap a 1-1 tie in the second, and ultimately propelled the jubilant and fired-up Dragons ahead to stay.

Ste. Genevieve maximized four hits against Huck, who compiled 13 strikeouts in her varsity finale before heading to the University of Missouri next season.

The star lefty struggled to work ahead in counts, and opposing hitters avoided chasing the higher rise balls in favor of those more manageable.

Basler delivered the initial jolt as the second batter in the game, and the Dragons made every defensive play when signs of danger lurked against Greer.

Walker created a 3-1 lead on a sinking drive to right-center after Ava Huber singled and Basler walked in the third. Connecting throws by Lani Elder and second baseman Gracie Lawson cut down Basler at home.

Maggie Williams ripped a tying RBI double just beyond the reach of Basler in the opening frame, but the Lady Trojans saw a golden opportunity slip away in their half of the third.

Greer walked leadoff batter Chelbi Poucher on four pitches, and Huber bobbled the ensuing ground ball as Emily Hochstatter also reached safely.

Huck hit a sharp one-hopper that Walker fielded and flipped for a crucial force out, and Poucher had to stay at third base when Deck calmly stopped the next scorcher.

Elder nearly tied the game with two runners still in scoring position, but Huber ranged well into the left-center grass, reached up and corralled the dangerous flare as her teammates roared with delight.

Catcher Chloe Staffen and Deck made alert plays on bunts as Greer rolled through the fourth and fifth innings, and Potosi wasted a leadoff single by Huck in the sixth.

Williams replaced Huck on the base paths following a fielder’s choice, and advanced to third on a fly ball as the incoming throw skipped away. Deck retrieved the ball quickly, however, and fired home in plenty of time for Staffen to tag Williams.

Huck did not surrender a hit to any of her last 15 batters, and fanned five in a row after plunking Walker, who stole second and came home after drawing an unnecessary throw past third base in the sixth.

Ste. Genevieve outfielder Ava Meyer left the game with a hand injury after fouling off an inside pitch in the sixth.

Huck was the last of three Potosi seniors to remove her personalized banner that hung above the visiting dugout. King paced Potosi offensively at 2-for-3.

