FARMINGTON – A second victory in two weeks over nearest rival Farmington helped the North County softball team stay unbeaten in SEMO Conference play on Tuesday.
Seniors Emma Becker and Emma Keen bookended a 1 hour, 18 minute delay for lightning and rain with two-run homers, and the visiting Lady Raiders notched an abbreviated 8-3 victory.
The game became official moments before another series of lightning strikes ultimately ended it. North County had two runners on base with one out in the top of the sixth when play was called.
Keen was a perfect 3-for-3 overall with three RBI, and winning pitcher Kennedy Kohler reached safely on a single, walk and hit-by-pitch in four plate appearances.
Knights freshman Angelia Davis opposed Kohler from the circle after neither pitched during the previous matchup that saw North County prevail 4-3 in Bonne Terre.
Davis allowed six runs over 2 1/3 innings in defeat. She walked three batters who all eventually crossed the plate, including Kohler to begin the game.
Becker cleared the center-field fence two batters later for a 2-0 lead, going deep for a second straight game after drilling a three-run shot on Monday against Chaffee.
Kohler likewise paid for a leadoff walk in the home half of the second, as Davis grounded an RBI single through the left side to drive in Abby Robbins.
Although the action was halted following the next pitch, the extended layover had no negative effects on North County (11-3, 4-0), which generated four runs in the top of the third.
Keen and Emilie Morgan connected for RBI singles after Kohler scored on a wild pitch. Courtesy runner Zoey Cheek beat a late throw home to make it 6-1 on a double steal.
Kohler yielded three runs on five hits and three walks while working into the fifth inning. A falling catch along the grass by left fielder Jill Wruck helped her post a zero in the bottom of the third.
Jocelyn Cunningham retired her first six batters in relief for Farmington (6-5, 0-2), but Keen smashed a towering home run to left after Kiersdan Davis doubled in the fifth.
The Knights put together a threat in the home half. Abby Vaugh singled to center and Courtney Swink walked before McKenna Wallace pulled an RBI single down the left-field line.
Swink scored on a subsequent error as Robbins was credited with an RBI, but Kiersdan Davis induced a foul out before punctuating her solid inning of relief with a strikeout.
Taizja Lawless singled in the sixth, and Cheyenne Dickens added two sacrifice bunts for the Lady Raiders, whose busy week includes two more conference games against Notre Dame and Cape Central.
The clubs combined forces to raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes, and wore customized shirts to commemorate the occasion.
Bralea McClain and Swink were each 1-for-2 in the Farmington lineup.
