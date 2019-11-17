{{featured_button_text}}
Becker slugs her way to Lindenwood
Matt King, Daily Journal

North County High School senior Emma Becker signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday to play softball and continue her education at Lindenwood University, an NCAA Division II program located in St. Charles, Mo., where she plans to study political science with a pre-law emphasis. Becker helped the Lady Raiders capture two MAAA regular-season titles, and belted nine home runs during consecutive all-state seasons as a sophomore and junior. The center fielder, former catcher and No. 3 hitter powered North County toward 50 wins over the last three seasons. Becker has also been a multi-year member of the NCHS soccer and track and field teams. Also seated are her grandmother Judy Sieve, aunt Katie Welker and cousin Grace Welker. Standing, from left, are her brother Avery Becker, grandfather Dan Sieve and North County head softball coach Steve Elam.

