BISMARCK – The eve of heightened district playoff pressure brought on one of the most balanced performances this season by the Bismarck softball team.

Freshman pitcher Ashley Hawkins sparked two scoring rallies with extra-base hits, and struck out 10 batters to help propel the Lady Indians past Arcadia Valley 6-3 on Wednesday.

The regular-season finale for both clubs marked their third meeting of the last month. The MAAA rivals split two earlier high-scoring battles.

Bismarck (6-11) managed seven hits overall against right-hander Elena Lara, but five were consecutive during a four-run surge in the fourth inning.

Hawkins worked around four errors to surrender just one earned run while scattering seven hits, and twice retrieved deflected ground balls to throw out batters at first base.

Arcadia Valley (7-10) pulled even at 2-2 when Addison Gallaher singled home Lily Pursley, who reached on an error before stealing second and third in the top of the fourth inning.

Hawkins answered immediately with a triple to right-center, and the solid contact continued as Hayley Williams lined an RBI double and fellow senior Janson King made it 4-2 with a single.

Karlee Fisher looped the next hit to shallow left field, and Kinsey Hubbs extended the rally. Halie Dickey drove in the last run of the frame with a two-out single.

Lara regrouped to retire six of her final seven batters, and worked a quick sixth frame as shortstop and five-sport athlete Katelyn Strange started a double play. Lara struck out seven and walked none in defeat.

Skylar Romines and Strange each collected two hits to equal Gallaher, who doubled against Hawkins in the second inning. Pursley reached base during all four plate appearances for the Lady Tigers.

Bismarck delivered an encouraging note before heading to Advance on Thursday for first-round action in the Class 1, District 2 tournament against the host squad.

Arcadia Valley stranded nine runners while making three errors in the loss, and will face familiar opponent Ste. Genevieve in the Class 2, District 2 bracket on Saturday at Woodland.

Strange opened the contest with a single before crossing the plate on the first of consecutive two-out miscues. Lara had a strong opening frame by fanning dangerous hitters Morgan Randazzo and Alyssa Brake.

Hawkins won a nine-pitch encounter for Bismarck against Breanna Ivester in the second, then ignited her offense with a leadoff double in the home half.

A wild pitch enabled Hawkins to get home. King was hit by a pitch, stole second, and beat a late throw toward the plate for a 2-1 lead when Fisher grounded into a fielder’s choice.

Hubbs backed Hawkins by scooping a ground ball, shuffling quickly to second and throwing for a double play after Romines singled in the AV third.

The Lady Tigers brought up the potential tying run in the seventh, but Hawkins sealed the outcome with a swinging strikeout of left fielder Ruth Francis.

Brake narrowly missed a home run in the third inning as Francis caught her fly ball a couple of steps from the fence.