Burnett helps Notre Dame unseat Knights with 2 HR

FARMINGTON – The Notre Dame lineup was clearly prepared for a third chance to face Farmington ace Elly Robbins.

Senior third baseman Ainsley Burnett belted two towering home runs while totaling five RBI, and the Bulldogs upset the two-time defending Class 4, District 1 softball champions on Friday.

Second-seeded Notre Dame produced 10 hits overall, including three from leadoff batter Kadi Dohogne, and prevailed 8-5 in the district final for its 16th consecutive victory.

Ainsley Burnett snapped a 4-4 tie with a three-run shot to center field in the top of the fourth, and Hailey Burnett followed with four solid innings as the winning reliever.

Notre Dame (26-4) avenged losses of 2-1 and 4-1 during the regular season, and advanced to a state quarterfinal clash with reigning Class 4 champion Washington on Wednesday.

Farmington (28-11) entered the postseason touting a dangerous offense, and achieved at least one hit in every inning while totaling 11 as a team.

But a promising 4-1 lead ultimately slipped away from the Knights, who bid farewell to six seniors, most notably all-state shortstop Angelia Davis.

Hailey Burnett struck out four batters after taking over for starter Halle Ressel, and preserved a 7-5 edge in the bottom of the fifth by snaring a line drive for an inning-ending double play.

Dohogne finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored while reaching base four straight times, and doubled home Colleen Jimerson in the sixth for insurance.

Shelby Bowling doubled the opposite way for Farmington with one out in the seventh, but Burnett retired Davis and Jayce Jarvis on fly balls to trigger the Notre Dame celebration.

The Bulldogs pounced on quality pitches throughout the high-stakes battle, and never struck out against Robbins, who fanned a career-high 17 amid a stellar performance just 24 hours earlier against Festus.

Dohogne singled with one out after Jimerson drew a leadoff walk in the fourth, and Ainsley Burnett put Notre Dame ahead to stay on her second long ball with plenty of distance to spare.

The game opened with Dohogne slicing a fly ball toward the right-field line. Olivia Hartupee arrived in time, but the ball glanced off her glove for a three-base error.

Although Notre Dame grabbed a 1-0 lead with Hailey Burnett at the plate, her RBI ground out indirectly switched all momentum toward the Knights.

Davis invigorated her teammates with a dazzling stop on a dive up the middle to retire Burnett. Robbins then worked around subsequent hits by Ressel and Jacie Smith.

The Knights truly erupted a few minutes later, as Davis destroyed the first offering she saw from Ressel for a go-ahead, two-run homer after Jayden Tucker singled.

The powerful blast was the 11th of the season for Davis, a Division I recruit who departs as the career home run leader at Farmington with 32.

Avery Graham sparked another two-run rally by the Knights in the second frame with a leadoff double. She scored when a sinking drive by Hartupee was briefly misjudged for an RBI double to right-center.

Robbins extended the resulting 3-1 edge with a two-out single past first base, and also ripped an RBI double in the fourth to equal Bowling and Hartupee with two hits each.

Notre Dame regrouped during a clutch second trip through the batting order. Ainsley Burnett homered to right-center after Dohogne singled, trimming the deficit to 4-3.

A defensive mistake two batters later preceded a tying single by Emma Steimle. Smith was credited with a double on a flare that barely found grass along the chalk in shallow right. The ball eluded the glove of drifting first baseman Bowling after Jarvis reacted late from her second base position.

Jarvis made an excellent running catch over her shoulder in the fourth, and center fielder Jocelyn Grimes added a solid sliding grab in the seventh.

Robbins capped her sophomore campaign with a .504 batting average and 56 RBI. Her 66 hits, including 10 home runs, are tied for sixth-most in MSHSAA history for a single season.

Farmington is projected to return seven offensive starters and both starting pitchers next year.