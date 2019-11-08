{{featured_button_text}}
McDowell Bringing Bat to MBU
Matt King, Daily Journal

Central High School senior Millie McDowell recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at NAIA program Missouri Baptist University, where she plans to study Psychology and Criminal Justice. McDowell was the starting catcher last season for the Lady Rebels, and contributed as designated player to a state runner-up finish in the spring of 2018. Also seated are her parents Doyle and Tammy McDowell. Standing, from left, are former Central head softball coach Bryan Wallen, current Central head softball coach Taylor Friend, Missouri Baptist head softball coach Ken Messer-Brooks, brother Garrett McDowell and Clearwater Lakers summer coach Jake Baehr.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments