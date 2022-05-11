Central conquers tough district on two shutouts

POTOSI – Central softball pitcher Allie Kelly projected nothing but unshakable composure as an elusive goal throughout her varsity career drew increasingly within reach.

But when the final strike of another dazzling performance under pressure was called on Tuesday, the all-state senior could no longer bottle her emotion.

Kelly threw her second shutout over two days under the threat of elimination to help the revitalized Lady Rebels capture the Class 2, District 3 championship.

Central navigated a gauntlet that contained three state-ranked programs, and achieved its entire scoring output during the second inning of a 6-0 title triumph over Ste. Genevieve.

Sophomore center fielder Kelsie Politte paced the offense by going 3-for-3 with a double, and the Lady Rebels obtained their fourth district title and first since reaching the state final in 2018.

The outcome proved not only satisfying for seniors Taylor Marler and Kelly, but also head coach Taylor Geile in the second competitive season at her alma mater. A couple of tumultuous weeks for a squad half comprised of freshmen culminated in elation, relief and perhaps some needed closure.

“I never had a doubt in our team. I think we were all pretty confident. I have a good defense behind me, and we have an awesome offense,” said Kelly, who allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out seven. “I am obviously overjoyed. We fought for this for a long time, and played in this game a couple of different times. Our time is finally here.”

Central (16-6) will return to the state playoffs on the road next Tuesday against the District 4 champion – either Ava or Houston – after being blocked by conference rival Potosi both in 2019 and last year.

No. 4 seed Ste. Genevieve (17-9) removed Potosi from contention in a 4-1 semifinal upset, and pursued its own breakthrough to the state quarterfinals after setting a new single-season school record for wins under first-year head coach Becky Keim.

Freshman pitcher Ava Greer cruised to a quick first inning, capped by a stinging line out to shortstop Ava Huber. But two errors contributed to 10 Lady Rebels batting during the second.

Kelly bookended the pivotal sequence with a single and powerful double while going 2-for-3 at the plate. Strong throws by left fielder Zoe Cook and Huber cut down a runner at home to stop the potential avalanche.

Ella McClanahan, Alexis Portell and Politte each singled in between while Jaycee McMillian and Sydney Miles drove in runs as Central notched six of its nine total hits within that rally.

Kelly crossed the plate first when a sharp ground ball by Alexia Poppe took a tricky hop off the upper body of Huber. A dropped fly ball in right field made it 2-0 after Politte singled to the opposite field.

“I usually hit outside and high pitches, and those were what she gave me on the first two hits,” said Politte, who also doubled in the third inning and singled in the fifth. “The last one was a change-up down the middle. I don’t hit those very well, but stayed back that time.”

Kaydence Cosby increased a 5-0 lead with an RBI single. The early cushion paved the way for Kelly, who battled through back soreness and had blanked West County in a two-hitter on Monday.

The Dragons endured an unfavorable judgment call, and missed a premium chance to seize initial momentum when the game was still scoreless in the top of the second inning.

Senior infielders Chloe Walker and Bailey Deck reached safely on errors to load the bases with no outs after Faith Lincoln picked up an infield hit on a bunt that was nearly caught.

But the infield fly rule was surprisingly ruled on an ensuing bloop by Hope Schmelzle that did not appear routine. Walker broke toward the plate from third base on contact, and Cosby alertly picked up the ball after it landed between the plate and circle to apply the tag for an unusual and unassisted double play.

Miles caught a pop up to atone for her previous miscue, and Kelly retired 17 of her last 20 batters with no further runners advancing past second.

Kelly pitched a no-hitter against the Dragons last season, and carried another such bid into the seventh inning at their field about six weeks ago. The right-hander overpowered two hitters on strikeouts in the seventh, and Miles was the first teammate to storm the circle for a celebratory embrace.

“I think I just had to stay within myself and calm down at some key moments,” Kelly said. “I still need to do a better job of being efficient with my pitches and getting ahead in the count."

McClanahan added an infield hit on a missed call in the bottom of the fourth to finish 2-for-3 overall, and started a key double play from her third base position during the top half.

Poppe flagged down a sinking drive to right-center in the sixth by Isabel Basler, who homered along with Deck during the semifinal round victory.

Central featured four freshmen atop the lineup on Tuesday – Portell, Miles, Cosby and Jaycee McMillian – and needs one more strong performance from that group to secure a final four berth.

“Our freshmen are so talented, and just know how the game should be played,” Politte said. “I’m glad for our seniors. Allie has been one of my best friends over the last two years playing softball, and Taylor is happy all the time. She’s just great!”

Ava Meyer and Walker singled for Ste. Genevieve. Huber was involved in eight defensive putouts as Greer tallied three strikeouts and regrouped from one rocky frame to post zeroes over the last four.

