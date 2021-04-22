Central outduels Potosi for MAAA softball title

Ella McClanahan prompted the comeback with a single to right, and moved to third when a ground ball by Poppe was ruled fair over the base for a double.

Dalton reached on an infield hit that redirected off Hedgcorth, and the tying runs scored when the next ground ball by Eaton triggered a more vehement dispute between Wright and the home plate umpire.

Wright immediately argued the ball was farther foul than the one hit by Poppe. Eaton, who briefly hesitated out of the box, eventually scampered all the way to third amid the chaos on the two-RBI double and throw home.

Freshman Kelsie Politte followed with a perfect squeeze bunt to bring in Eaton, and two ensuing West County errors behind Gracie Wright in relief preceded a Marler double that made it 8-5.

Kelly settled down to strike out 10 while surrendering 12 hits. She overcame back-to-back singles by Jenna Simily and Kaelin Hedgcorth leading off the fifth by fanning the next two hitters.

Kelly extended the Central margin by going deep with Poppe and Dalton aboard in the home half. Morgan Simily made a leaping attempt while colliding with the fence, but the drive eluded her glove by a couple of feet.