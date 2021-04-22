Central outduels Potosi for MAAA softball title

LEADWOOD – Allie Kelly wasn’t feeling well as she entered the softball circle to eventually pitch consecutive games with just a 20-minute break in between on Wednesday night.
But as spring temperatures dipped farther into the upper 30s after sunset, her performance level only improved amid increasing discomfort.
The junior right-hander threw her second seven-inning no-hitter this season, and avenged a previous loss against Potosi as Central prevailed 7-3 to capture the MAAA tournament title.
The Lady Rebels capitalized on five errors by the Potosi defense, and generated a crucial four-run rally in the fifth inning to collect their 15th consecutive victory.
Kelly capped a 3-for-4 effort at the plate with an RBI double that slammed off the left-field fence. Seniors Jessica Hulsey and Aubree Eaton also scored two runs each for Central (18-3).
The third meeting between the state-ranked programs this season featured a marquee matchup, but neither Kelly nor Potosi ace Sami Huck were rested.
Huck threw 127 pitches just two hours earlier against Ste. Genevieve, and Kelly likewise hovered around that total during a taxing semifinal test against West County.
The championship game remained scoreless until the fourth inning. Huck worked around leadoff errors in the second and third frames, but could not thwart a third such challenge.
Kelly singled and was joined on base by Hulsey before they advanced to second and third with no outs. Both runners came home when senior Chloe Coppedge slapped a sharp ground ball through the legs of third baseman Emma Eaton.
Huck continued battling to compile 10 strikeouts in her complete game, but allowed five of her seven hits during the fifth inning.
Potosi caught a break when catcher Hannah Jarvis fielded an errant pitch off the backstop, and alertly retreated to tag out McKinlee Dalton, who had ripped a leadoff double to right-center.
But an ensuing walk to Aubree Eaton and bunt single by Kelsie Politte ignited a new threat, and Kelly made it 3-0 with an opposite-field single.
The regular-season champion Lady Trojans failed to record an out on a fielder’s choice, and freshman Ella McClanahan delivered a two-run single with two outs for a 6-0 advantage.
Kelly also fanned 10 in the victory, including five in a row while approaching her no-hitter. She retired Huck on a fly ball that Politte flagged down near the left-field line to get through the sixth.
The Central defense prolonged her outing with four errors in the seventh, resulting in three unearned runs as Gracie Lawson, Emilee Hector and Jade Williams crossed the plate.
Kelly closed the deal with a ground ball to Hulsey, however, and Central bolstered its case for a No. 1 district seed should the rivals meet again.
Potosi wasted a golden chance to score first when Kelly walked three batters in the second inning, due to base-running confusion involving the infield fly rule.
The field umpire made the visible signal before the ball glanced off Hulsey’s glove, and Aubree Eaton reacted to throw out an advancing Lawson between second and third for a double play.
Central was gifted a run in the fourth when Eaton was caught in a rundown. A wild throw landed in the Potosi dugout, allowed her to walk home.
The Lady Rebels did not have a hit through the first three innings, and bunted often against Huck in an attempt to generate extra runners.
Coppedge finished with an infield single and RBI.
Kelly threw her previous no-no at Ste. Genevieve in an 8-0 win.
Central 12, West County 7
LEADWOOD – Central surged back from three runs down, bolstered by two controversial calls, and outlasted West County 12-7 in the semifinal round.
Alexia Poppe shined offensively at 3-for-3 overall with a double and three runs scored, while Jessica Hulsey, Taylor Marler and McKinlee Dalton added two hits each for the Lady Rebels.
Allie Kelly belted her sixth home run of the season – a three-run blast to center field in the sixth inning – and gutted through seven strenuous frames as the winning pitcher.
West County (12-6) made its presence known with a five-run outburst against Kelly in the third, tagging several line drives in the process.
Morgan Simily sparked a sequence of five hits in seven batters, and the Lady Bulldogs moved in front on RBI singles by Gracie Wright, Kaelin Hedgcorth and Reese Smith.
Starting pitcher Alexis Hedgcorth helped her own cause with a two-run single to left-center, and headed back to the circle carrying a 5-2 advantage.
Central retaliated by batting around in the fourth, including two questionable hits along the third-base line - the second pf which leaving West County head coach C.J. Wright fuming just a few feet away.
Ella McClanahan prompted the comeback with a single to right, and moved to third when a ground ball by Poppe was ruled fair over the base for a double.
Dalton reached on an infield hit that redirected off Hedgcorth, and the tying runs scored when the next ground ball by Eaton triggered a more vehement dispute between Wright and the home plate umpire.
Wright immediately argued the ball was farther foul than the one hit by Poppe. Eaton, who briefly hesitated out of the box, eventually scampered all the way to third amid the chaos on the two-RBI double and throw home.
Freshman Kelsie Politte followed with a perfect squeeze bunt to bring in Eaton, and two ensuing West County errors behind Gracie Wright in relief preceded a Marler double that made it 8-5.
Kelly settled down to strike out 10 while surrendering 12 hits. She overcame back-to-back singles by Jenna Simily and Kaelin Hedgcorth leading off the fifth by fanning the next two hitters.
Kelly extended the Central margin by going deep with Poppe and Dalton aboard in the home half. Morgan Simily made a leaping attempt while colliding with the fence, but the drive eluded her glove by a couple of feet.
Eaton capped the scoring with her second RBI double of the game in the seventh. The Lady Rebels jumped ahead 2-0 on early RBI singles by Hulsey and Dalton.
Wright matched Kaelin Hedgcorth by going 3-for-4 to pace the Lady Bulldogs. Jenna Simily lined a long two-run double in the sixth for her second hit, and Morgan Simily added two singles.
West County right fielder Megan Perkins registered two outfield assists by throwing out runners at third base and home plate.
Potosi 8, Ste. Genevieve 2
LEADWOOD – Chelbi Poucher was a perfect 4-for-4 from the leadoff spot, and helped Potosi reach the MAAA title game earlier Wednesday with an 8-2 triumph over Ste. Genevieve.
Sami Huck overpowered most of the fourth-seeded Dragons with 12 strikeouts in a four-hitter, and was on base four straight times with a double, single and two walks.
Potosi snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the third inning, highlighted by a Huck double, an RBI single by Gracie Lawson and bases-loaded walk to Jade Williams.
Lawson cemented her 2-for-3 effort with a key two-run double in the fourth for a 6-2 advantage, and Poucher added an RBI single after Emma Eaton singled and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.
Ste. Genevieve (12-7) was paced by leadoff batter Izzy Basler, who finished 3-for-4. She was denied a fourth hit when Poucher tracked down her drive in the right-center gap.
Morgan Schwent added an infield hit, but the last seven places in the Dragons’ order were a combined 0-for-16 against Huck, who issued five walks in the win.
Both starting hurlers escaped danger in the first inning. Huck picked up two huge strikeouts after Basler singled, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch with no outs.
Dragons pitcher Autumn Basler emerged from a bases-loaded situation when second baseman Chloe Walker caught a soft liner and doubled off the runner at first.
Ste. Genevieve loaded the bases on two more occasions, but was limited to one run each time. Zoe Cook scored in the fifth on a bunt single by Izzy Basler that was thrown away.
Potosi first baseman Danielle King made a good play to cut Cook down at the plate before senior Brittney Kreitler lifted a sacrifice fly in the third.
Autumn Basler struck out four and yielded seven hits over four innings. Brynna Wehner allowed two runs and fanned two in relief.