Central softball places fourth in state after one-run losses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The sting of frustration in the moment eclipsed the feeling of greater achievement when the Central softball team departed Killian Sports Complex on Monday afternoon.

The Lady Rebels placed fourth in the MSHSAA Class 2 spring state tournament after a four-year absence, but the opportunities were certainly available for a much sweeter conclusion.

Kennett rallied from seven runs behind, scoring six times in the top of the sixth inning, and overtook Central 8-7 in a subdued third-place game.

Freshman pitcher Handley McAtee notched a decisive RBI single in the seventh against Allie Kelly, and closed out the unlikely comeback with her eighth and ninth strikeouts under pressure.

Central nearly salvaged victory moments later when Alexia Poppe singled and moved to third base on a double from Kelsie Politte with one out, but stranded both in scoring position.

Olivia Orf homered to center field, and Audrey Phillips finished 3-for-4 with three RBI as Kennett (22-8) avenged an 11-6 loss to the Lady Rebels in the regular season.

The contest marked the high school finale for recent graduates Taylor Marler and Kelly, and showcased the bright future for an otherwise young core from Central (17-8).

Both teams were forced to recover from crushing one-run setbacks just an hour earlier in the semifinal round, and warmed up quietly with no stadium music or upbeat buzz.

The Lady Rebels were the first club to show signs of sustained optimism in a game that hinged on two drastic momentum shifts, and threatened to close their season with a blowout triumph.

Marler carried a shutout bid into the fifth inning that almost fizzled just four batters into the game after Kennett loaded the bases with no outs.

Ella McClanahan delivered her first of several excellent defensive stops at third base, throwing home to start a pivotal double play, and Marler escaped damage with an ensuing pop out.

Kelly capped a multi-time all-state varsity career by going 3-for-4 with three RBI at the plate. She made it 1-0 on a single in the bottom of the first after leadoff batter Alexis Portell bunted for a hit and stole second.

Central went on to produce a couple of two-out rallies in the third and fourth frames, first adding two runs on RBI singles from Kaydence Cosby and Kelly after Sydney Miles doubled.

Despite striking out three times, McClanahan doubled to begin a subsequent string of five two-out hits and four-run outburst against McAtee.

Portell followed by beating out another infield hit that drew an errant flip past first base, and Miles pushed the margin to 5-0 with a triple into the right-field corner.

Cosby hammered a double off the wall in center, and Kelly extended the lead to 7-0 with another double the plugged the right-center alley.

The Lady Rebels were on the brink of possibly invoking the mercy rule, but an outstanding catch by right fielder Lauren Burton on a twisting leap to her left robbed Marler of another extra-base hit.

Central wasted a leadoff double by Poppe in the fifth, and quickly watched its sizable advantage unravel after Orf connected for a seemingly harmless solo shot in the sixth.

The Indians continued the sudden charge when Hadley went opposite field on a double, and received a gift runner when Marler and Cosby converged on a dropped pop fly amid confusion.

Emma Tinnin singled to make it 7-3, and Jetta Tillmon ripped a two-run double down the left-field line before Central coach Taylor Geile summoned Kelly to the circle in relief with one out.

Kyra Jaco notched her third single of the game from the leadoff spot, and next batter Phillips applied the tying dagger with a two-run single to center field.

McClanahan snared a blistering line drive in the fourth, then made a clever decision to fake a throw in the fifth before turning and trapping Tillmon in a rundown between third and home for a key out.

Central again trusted three freshmen atop its batting order, and received two hits each from Portell, Miles and Cosby. Miles secured her team-high 11th double in the third inning.

Kelly finished the season with a .471 batting average before heading to Three Rivers. Her pitching record slipped to 11-6 after tossing 18 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings to open the postseason.

The third-place game contained a combined 27 hits with Kennett holding a 14-13 edge. Marler was given the start after spelling Kelly in the semifinal round, and yielded six runs, four earned, on 10 hits.

Central erased a leadoff double in the fifth by Tillmon, who was cut down stretching for a triple on connecting throws from outfielder Jaycee McMillian and Miles at shortstop.

Skyline 6, Central 5

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Central was inches away from drawing even against the defending state champions on Monday, as freshman catcher Kaydence Cosby found herself involved in yet another close call.

After enduring a couple of unfavorable rulings at critical moments – including one clearly missed at first base – the Lady Rebels were given a shocking but fleeting reprieve.

Down to the final out in the Class 2 semifinal round, senior Allie Kelly lifted a high infield fly that popped loose from the glove of Skyline second baseman Autumn Baldwin, enabling Miles to score.

Representing the potential tying run, Cosby reached third base and made a delayed break toward home plate before time was called, but pitcher Jayden Foster was alerted soon enough to throw home.

Senior catcher Taylor Hunt applied the tag, and the call was upheld following an appeal and discussion by the entire umpiring crew as Skyline celebrated a controversial 6-5 victory.

Hunt finished 3-for-3 overall, and shortstop Grace Edge homered while driving in three runs for the Lady Tigers, who fell to Diamond 6-4 in the title game on Tuesday.

The Lady Rebels trailed 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning when two-out singles from middle infielders Alexis Portell and Sydney Miles provided an offensive spark.

Cosby followed with a slow roller that was bobbled into foul territory, and was called out despite diving squarely across the bag before first baseman Jordan Hodges contacted it with the ball on a late lunge.

Kelly would have represented the tying run next with the bases loaded. She instead began the sixth with her third home run of the season to make it 6-3.

Foster answered by retiring the next five batters, and tallied her fourth and fifth strikeouts of the game before four consecutive Lady Rebels reached safely in desperation mode.

Portell improved to 3-for-4 overall when her slapped single glanced off the outstretched glove of Edge. Miles kept hopes alive with an RBI double to right-center, and advanced to third on a wild incoming throw.

Cosby coaxed a walk from Foster, who yielded four earned runs on nine hits in the complete-game win, before chaos ensued on the final sequence.

Central ultimately suffered the wages of a rocky third inning as Skyline (22-5) capitalized on a mishandled two-hopper at third base and costly hesitation on a fly ball in right.

Baldwin kept running from first to score on a single by Alexa Curtis when a lack of communication led to a late cutoff throw. Hodges provided a key RBI single following a walk to bolster the four-run frame.

Edge went deep against Kelly in the second inning, and ended her stint in the circle with a slicing two-run single to right for a 5-1 Skyline lead.

Marler surrendered an RBI single to Hunt in the fourth before retiring nine of her final 10 batters. The Jefferson signee struck out three over 4 2/3 innings, and worked around a leadoff double by Hunt in the top of the seventh.

Miles finished 2-for-3 with a stolen base for Central, which tied the game 1-1 when Alexia Poppe singled and scored to a two-out RBI hit through the middle by freshman Jaycee McMillian.

Cosby brought Portell home with a long triple in the third, but was again ruled out trying to extend her hand past Hunt at the plate on a ground ball by Kelly.

Central placed second during its previous final four appearance in 2018. Seven starters are projected to return next year, minus two top hurlers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.