Central Softball Team Ranked Fourth
Matt King, Daily Journal

Central third baseman Maddie Manion (1) throws out an Adrian batter during a spring softball state semifinal game last May in Springfield, Mo. The Lady Rebels are ranked fourth in the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association preseason poll after finishing as state runner-up in 2018.  They open the new season this weekend at a tournament in Jonesboro, Ark.

