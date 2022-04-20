Central squeezes past Potosi 1-0 in epic duel

PARK HILLS – Alexia Poppe needed to have a short memory after failing to put down a sacrifice bunt during a golden scoring chance in the ninth inning on Tuesday night.

When a similar opportunity arrived under increased pressure, the lone junior in the lineup executed much better and sent the Lady Rebels into the MAAA Tournament title game.

Allie Kelly raced down the third-base line to slide safely on the decisive squeeze play in the bottom of the 11th inning, and Central secured a riveting 1-0 semifinal victory.

Although a couple of questionable decisions along the base paths nearly cost the Lady Rebels, the choice of sending senior Taylor Marler to the pitching circle produced shining results.

Marler matched her jersey number with 13 strikeouts, and allowed only two hits during a signature performance to outduel all-state lefty Sami Huck in a complete game.

The Jefferson College signee retired 10 consecutive batters to establish a positive early tone, and was backed by brilliant defense from her younger teammates.

Freshman shortstop Sydney Miles was perfect on eight chances, and the Lady Rebels committed no errors while advancing to face West County for the championship on Thursday.

“Coming into today, I didn’t know I was pitching. It was definitely sprung on me,” Marler said. “Potosi is a great team. The last team we played them, I came in and had no earned runs so that boosted my confidence. I just told myself that I had to throw my game.”

Emily Hochstatter sprinted out an infield single for Potosi as the second batter in the game, despite an outstanding stop by Alexis Portell on a dive up the middle.

More than 2 ½ hours and nine fascinating innings would transpire before Marler surrendered her next hit, a leadoff double by freshman Lani Elder in the top of the 10th.

A wild pitch sent Elder to third with no outs, but Marler responded with a clutch strikeout to eventually keep the contest scoreless.

Miles smoothly looked Elder back to third after fielding a sharp ground ball, and Kelly picked her low throw from the dirt for the crucial second out. Ella McClanahan calmly made the next play at third.

“My defense was outstanding. They are the reason we won the game,” Marler said. “I let that hit happen, left the ball way too over the plate, and she ended up at third. But we got those outs.”

Huck, bound for Mizzou next season, delivered another brilliant effort for the Lady Trojans, recording 14 strikeouts in defeat. Only three of the eight hits obtained against her traveled into the outfield.

Central (9-5) threatened in the ninth as Kaydence Cosby singled and Kelly was safe on a dropped pop fly. A bunt by Poppe was caught barehanded by catcher Maggie Williams, however, on a sensational play, and Huck fanned the next two batters.

A leadoff single to left-center by Jaycee McMillan was also squandered in the 10th, but Kelly sparked the winning rally with one out in the 11th.

Kelly finished 2-for-5 overall, and never slowed down on a hustling double that the wind knocked down behind the second baseman. She took third base on an ensuing passed ball.

“I was too aggressive on that rise ball at first, but I settled within myself and made contact up there,” said Kelly, who reached base three straight times following two early strikeouts.

Poppe wasted no time in capitalizing. Her bunt was promptly charged by Huck, whose high flip got past Williams as Kelly slid across the plate and triggered the Central celebration.

Marler ultimately received the start from head coach Taylor Geile, who may have been influenced by a solid relief performance behind Kelly during the regular-season matchup that the Lady Trojans won 4-1.

Huck coaxed three walks to pace Potosi as Marler worked carefully against her. Potosi (9-4) never had multiple runners on base in any inning.

The Lady Rebels incorporated several bunts into their offensive plan of attack, including two singles by Portell, but were hindered by two base-running miscues at third base.

Marler reached on an error in the fourth, and tried to advance from corner to corner on a Portell bunt single. Left fielder Ava Wright cleverly covered third base to apply the tag.

Kelly singled and stole second in the seventh, then stood at third as the potential winning run with one out when brief chaos commenced.

A bunt by Marler narrowly glanced off the glove of diving third baseman Danielle King. Kelly took several steps down the line, and could not retreat in time as Maggie Williams threw on target to a covering Hochstatter.

Potosi first baseman Jade Williams made two excellent catches on foul balls near the fence during the fourth and eighth innings.

Cosby turned quickly and avoided a collision with the backstop to secure an out for Central in the second.

The teams could meet again in the Class 2, District 3 tournament.

