Central strikes back to dispatch West County

POTOSI – Tensions clearly remained stoked and deeply personal for some adults in attendance for the final showdown this season between softball rivals Central and West County.

But none of the extraneous chatter or postseason stress could deter Allie Kelly from delivering perhaps her most clutch performance as a high school pitcher on Monday night.

The Central senior twirled a two-hitter and compiled 10 strikeouts to help the Lady Rebels avenge a sloppy performance from two weeks earlier in the MAAA Tournament title game.

Freshman shortstop Sydney Miles finished 2-for-3 at the plate, and provided a few slick fielding plays to bolster the Lady Rebels toward a 6-0 shutout in the Class 2, District 3 semifinal round.

Taylor Marler and Alexia Poppe added two-run singles, and Central (16-6) moved forward to face Ste. Genevieve in the championship game on Tuesday.

West County (11-11) was fueled by the emotion of feeling overlooked during the previous meeting, but could not overcome its own nagging injuries and sharper intensity this time by the Lady Rebels.

Kelly displayed steady velocity and located especially well along the outer and lower edges of the plate as opposing batters struggled repeatedly to catch up.

Reese Smith drilled a two-out double in the fourth, and Riley Kawelaske lined an opposite-field single in the sixth for the only hits against her.

Central grabbed an immediate 1-0 lead as Miles doubled to left field and Kelly guided a two-out RBI hit into right-center against junior hurler Gracie Wright.

Wright circumvented two pitches deemed illegal during a leadoff walk in the second, and registered eight strikeouts while allowing nine hits in a complete game defeat.

Three freshmen atop the Central order all managed to reach base in the third, starting with a bunt single by fast leadoff batter Alexis Portell.

Kaydence Cosby delivered an RBI single after Miles walked, and Marler reloaded the bases on a blooper with backspin between home plate and the pitching circle.

Poppe connected through the left side to make it 4-0. Wright retired 11 of the next 12 batters, but West County could not offer a prolonged response.

Miles alertly gathered a dropped ball by the left fielder, and threw to catch Kaelin Hedgcorth stretching the error for second base in the second inning.

Cosby pounced from behind the plate to throw out No. 9 batter Sierra Halter in similar fashion after a jam shot glanced off third baseman Ella McClanahan in the fifth.

Miles began the home half of the fourth with superb range up the middle on a scoop and throw, and previously ended the first with a backhand stop and accurate dart from deep in the hole.

Marler pushed a ground ball through the middle to drive in both Miles and Cosby after Kelly was given an intentional walk in the seventh. Kelly doubled in the Central fifth to finish 2-for-3.

The Lady Rebels committed all three of their miscues on dropped fly balls, but McClanahan handled two straight chances off the dirt without a problem to get through the sixth.

Kelly preserved her shutout with back-to-back strikeouts after Grace Barton stood at second base with no outs in the seventh.

West County was riddled with adversity this season, and the closing chapter was no exception. Catcher Kaelin Hedgcorth closed out her athletic career in pain after taking a foul ball off her hand.

Younger sister Alexis Hedgcorth will address an ongoing nerve issue in the offseason that stopped her from pitching. Wright moved in from shortstop early on to become the staff ace.

The Lady Bulldogs also took a break in their schedule to mourn the tragic death of friend and classmate Katlynn Newhouse last month.

