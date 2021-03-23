Central tops West County as spring softball returns

LEADWOOD – An underlying sentiment was felt around the softball field on Monday afternoon as West County hosted Central for an early MAAA conference showdown.
High school spring softball is indeed back across Missouri, and the players and fans alike were eager for competition after the spread of COVID-19 stole away their entire 2020 season.
The visiting Lady Rebels, who began their campaign over the weekend with three contests In Arkansas, looked sharp after one day off throughout a brisk 6-1 victory.
Junior pitcher Allie Kelly was handed an early lead before stepping into the circle, and delivered a superb complete game with 13 strikeouts and five hits allowed.
Kelly is among two current Central players to attain previous all-state honors along with senior shortstop Jessica Hulsey, who finished 2-for-3 plus a walk form the clean-up spot.
Central picked up three runs on a wild and defining play in the fourth inning that saw freshman batter Khloe Dischbein circle the bases with two runners aboard.
Dischbein lifted a shallow fly ball that glanced off a glove and rolled several yards in the outfield after the second baseman and right fielder converged and nearly collided.
By the time the ball could be recovered and fired to the infield, Dischbein streaked across home plate for a 4-0 lead after Alexia Poppe singled and Hulsey walked earlier in the rally.
The sequence resulted in three unearned runs charged against West County freshman right-hander Alexis Hedgcorth, who yielded seven hits and fanned five over five innings.
Hedgcorth shined as an eighth grader last June while dominating a tough Potosi varsity lineup in an exhibition game, and anchors a staff that could include up to four available options.
She worked around leadoff runners in both the second and fifth innings with timely strikeouts, but Central jumped ahead 1-0 following a two-out walk to Kelly and RBI single from Hulsey in the first.
Kelly conversely allowed one batter to reach safely in her first progression through the order, and notched back-to-back strikeouts on three separate occasions.
Her lone costly mistake came when sophomore third baseman Reese Smith hammered a pitch over the 200-feet sign in straight-away center field for a solo home run in the sixth.
Central (2-2, 1-0) had already established a 6-0 lead by that juncture. Kelly ripped a two-run single in the fourth after freshman Kelsie Politte and senior McKinlee Dalton singled ahead of her.Dalton slid to barely beat a strong throw from center fielder Morgan Simily as the trailing runner.
Sophomore leadoff batter Gracie Wright finished 2-for-3 among five total hits for West County (0-1, 0-1). Only an excellent backhand stop the hole from Hulsey managed to retire her.
The Lady Bulldogs were also denied a leadoff hit in the second when Poppe ranged up the middle to snare a soft line drive, but offered stronger contact later in the game.
Alexis Hedgcorth had home run distance on a foul ball in the fifth, but Kelly eventually won the seven-pitch battle on strikes while retiring her last six batters faced with seemingly extra velocity near the conclusion.
Aubree Eaton had three of the Lady Rebels’ eight stolen bases after twice being hit by pitches. She was stranded at third as Dalton lined sharply to first baseman Jenna Simily in the second inning.
Dalton made an alert play while charging in from right field during the fifth. Morgan Simily bunted and was safe on a throwing error, but Dalton backed up in foul territory and threw her out upon diving back to first base.
Bree Asher induced four ground balls over two perfect innings of relief for the Lady Bulldogs. Catcher Kaelin Hedgcorth matched Alexis Hedgcorth with singles, and caught one runner stealing..