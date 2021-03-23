Central tops West County as spring softball returns

By the time the ball could be recovered and fired to the infield, Dischbein streaked across home plate for a 4-0 lead after Alexia Poppe singled and Hulsey walked earlier in the rally.

The sequence resulted in three unearned runs charged against West County freshman right-hander Alexis Hedgcorth, who yielded seven hits and fanned five over five innings.

Hedgcorth shined as an eighth grader last June while dominating a tough Potosi varsity lineup in an exhibition game, and anchors a staff that could include up to four available options.

She worked around leadoff runners in both the second and fifth innings with timely strikeouts, but Central jumped ahead 1-0 following a two-out walk to Kelly and RBI single from Hulsey in the first.

Kelly conversely allowed one batter to reach safely in her first progression through the order, and notched back-to-back strikeouts on three separate occasions.

Her lone costly mistake came when sophomore third baseman Reese Smith hammered a pitch over the 200-feet sign in straight-away center field for a solo home run in the sixth.