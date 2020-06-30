Central uses exhibition softball to honor grads

Addison Miller grounded a two-run single in the Central fourth, and McDowell did likewise in the fifth while finishing 2-for-2 overall.

Kelly hammered two doubles to the left-field fence in three plate appearances for the Lady Rebels. Mendenhall and Holmes chipped in singles.

Substitute second baseman Ella McClanahan turned a double play with Holmes up the middle in the top of the fifth before the next five Lady Pirates reached.

Stewart shined at shortstop for Perryville by starting two double plays of her own. Her sprawling catch and alert throw from her knees to first base ended the night.

Central loaded the bases with no outs in the second, but Stewart smothered a ground ball to her left, stepped on the bag and threw to escape the threat as Miller was denied a potential two-run single.

Perryville 11, Ste. Genevieve 6

Brooke Huber went 3-for-3 with four RBI and three runs scored, and Perryville scored four times in both the third and fourth innings during the middle game on Monday evening.