North County High School senior Zoey Cheek recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at Moberly Area Community College, located in Moberly, Mo. Cheek earned First Team all-district honors last fall as the leadoff batter and center fielder for the Lady Raiders. Also seated are her father Kevin Cheek and mother Angel Cheek. Standing, from left, are North County assistant coach Jamie Rawson, grandmother Gayla Gutierrez, brother Peyton Cheek and North County head softball coach Steve Elam.