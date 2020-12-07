Coppedge closes deal with MAC softball

Central High School senior Chloe Coppedge recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball at Mineral Area College, where she plans to pursue a career in Elementary Education. Coppedge earned First Team all-conference and all-district honors as a sophomore pitcher and first baseman, and helped the Lady Rebels finish second at the state tournament as a freshman. Also seated, from left, are her mother Christy Coppedge, brother Cameron Coppedge and father Josh Coppedge. Standing, from left, are Mineral Area head softball coach Dave Guemmer, JeffCo Xpress club coach Al Sampson, former Central head coach Bryan Wallen, grandmother Cathy Ferree, current Central head softball coach Taylor Geile and assistant coach Aaron Tyree.