Cunningham chooses St. Charles
  • Updated
Submitted Photo

Farmington High School senior Jocelyn Cunningham recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at St. Charles Community College in Cottleville, Mo. Cunningham earned MAAA First Team honors as a freshman, and posted an 11-1 record and 3.21 ERA as a junior to make the SEMO Conference Second Team before being sidelined by a knee injury during a district title run last fall. She is also a member of the Knights swim team. Also seated are her father Jeremy Cunningham and mother Kristy Grass. Standing, from left, are Farmington head softball coach Bryan Wallen, former FHS head coach Lindsey Albee and assistant coach Michael Lamb.

Softball

