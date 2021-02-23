Cunningham chooses St. Charles

Farmington High School senior Jocelyn Cunningham recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at St. Charles Community College in Cottleville, Mo. Cunningham earned MAAA First Team honors as a freshman, and posted an 11-1 record and 3.21 ERA as a junior to make the SEMO Conference Second Team before being sidelined by a knee injury during a district title run last fall. She is also a member of the Knights swim team.