FARMINGTON – Two productive swings from freshman Angelia Davis and clutch relief by Jocelyn Cunningham in the circle helped the Farmington softball secure a narrow victory on Tuesday.
Davis collected five RBI on a home run and single, and worked through an inherited bases-loaded, one-out situation as the Knights outlasted visiting Cape Central 8-6.
McKennah Wallace and Courtney Swink added two hits apiece, and Abby Robbins provided a late RBI single for insurance as Farmington (10-5, 3-2) won its third straight SEMO conference game.
Cape Central (3-9, 0-5) remained winless in league play, but showed plenty of power and eventually advanced the potential go-ahead run to second base before falling short.
Cunningham was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored offensively, and took the ball with a fragile 7-5 lead after five straight batters had reached safety against Davis in middle relief.
Catherine Davis lined an RBI single to center for the Tigers, but Cunningham struck out Valerie Greenley before tossing a scoreless seventh frame for the save.
Farmington scored seven runs on a collection of two-out hits, including four unearned, as Cape Central committed three defensive errors in the bottom of the second.
Hannah Wood reached on a misplayed dribbler with one out, and Cunningham extended the rally with a hit before Davis hammered a three-run blast to left-center field.
A dropped throw by the first baseman on a ground ball then put Abby Vaugh aboard, and her stolen base preceded a slicing, opposite-field RBI double to left by Swink.
Robbins pitched the first four innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits while fanning one. But two of those hits would carry beyond the fence.
Catherine Davis went deep to left field as the game’s second batter. Robbins then overcame a passed ball on strike three and subsequent error to keep the score at 1-0.
Opposing hurler Kari Williams added a solo shot in the top of the fourth, trimming the margin to 4-2 after Robbins had retired nine of her last 10 batters.
Wallace promptly restored a three-run cushion for Farmington with an RBI single in the home half after Cunningham and Abby Vaugh punched hits through the infield.
The Knights increased the lead again in the fifth on three hits. Davis capped her strong day with the bat by driving in both Hannah Wood and Cunningham for a 7-2 advantage.
Davis tossed perfect fifth before trouble arrived. Greenley smashed the first pitch of the sixth to straight-away center for the Tigers’ third home run.
Alyssa Hetzel followed with a double to left, and headed home along with trailing runner Kayleigh Turk when Erica Goodin ripped a two-run double to right-center.
Williams surrendered 11 hits and struck out two with no walks in defeat. Her outing concluded as Swink opened the Knights’ sixth with a single.
Greenley was unable to retire her first three hitters in relief, but speared a ground ball from Braelynn Moore with the bases loaded to start an inning-ending double play.
McKenna LaChance singled for Farmington, which stranded nine overall.
