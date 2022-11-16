Davis powers her way to Bradley

Farmington High School senior Angelia Davis recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at Bradley University, a Division I program located in Peoria, Ill. She plans to major in Mechanical Engineering with a Biomedical concentration. Davis is a two-time, Class 4 all-state performer at center fielder and shortstop, and ranks atop the career home run list at Farmington with 32. She posted a .357 batting average with 36 RBI and 11 home runs among 21 extra-base hits this fall. Davis helped the Knights capture their first SEMO Conference championship, and contributed to two district titles. She was also a three-year starting basketball forward, and is currently a member of the FHS swim team. Also seated, from left, are athletic trainer Michelle Smith, mother Shea Davis and father Eric Davis. Standing, from left, are fielding trainer Jake Muehlenbrock, Farmington assistant coach Allison Pingel, head softball coach Bryan Wallen and assistant coach Michael Lamb.