Dickens goes distance, Lady Raiders snap skid

Senior shortstop Emilie Morgan caught a pop fly near the third-base line in a seventh frame that began and ended with strikeouts.

North County loaded the bases early after Zoey Cheek and Dickens singled. Pyeatt was plunked by an inside offering to force home a run, and Jones drew an ensuing walk.

Ellsworth prevented further damage, and settled in nicely to strike out five in a complete game three-hitter while suffering the loss.

She hit two more Lady Raiders, and another reached on a throwing error during the fifth inning, but catcher Liv Isbell picked Waller off at third base.

Dickens fanned three in a row after Lady Tigers clean-up batter Paige Perry was gifted a leadoff double on a misjudged fly ball in the second frame.

Anna Arman was credited with an infield hit on a low throw as consecutive bunts resulted in collisions at first base during the Festus third.

Morgan received the game’s lone walk and scored on an afternoon where a large strike zone frustrated some hitters and led to a quick ejection of a Festus assistant coach.

Dickens went 2-for-3 overall to pace the North County offense, which has two more home contests this week against Hillsboro and Fredericktown.

