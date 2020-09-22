Dickens goes distance, Lady Raiders snap skid

BONNE TERRE – Cheyenne Dickens protected an early two-run lead from the softball circle, and the North County softball team ended a three-game losing streak.
The senior pitcher compiled 11 strikeouts, allowed just three hits and retired her last 12 batters faced during a 2-1 triumph over visiting Festus on Monday.
Madi Pyeatt and Kiley Jones picked up non-contact RBI when North County (3-5) sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning against Festus hurler Hunter Ellsworth.
Dickens delivered arguably her strongest start of the fall, even with two abbreviated no-hitters on her resume. She permitted only three batters to reach base and issued no walks.
Her only two costly mistakes occurred in the top of the fourth, as No. 3 Festus batter Morgan Green rifled a 2-0 pitch off the right-center field fence for a leadoff double.
Green advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored when Ellsworth lifted a sacrifice fly. But the Lady Tigers (3-11) would not threaten again.
Pyeatt pounced from behind the plate and threw out a bunting batter in the fifth inning. Dickens eased through the sixth after McKenzie McJenkins lined out to second baseman Sammy Waller.
Senior shortstop Emilie Morgan caught a pop fly near the third-base line in a seventh frame that began and ended with strikeouts.
North County loaded the bases early after Zoey Cheek and Dickens singled. Pyeatt was plunked by an inside offering to force home a run, and Jones drew an ensuing walk.
Ellsworth prevented further damage, and settled in nicely to strike out five in a complete game three-hitter while suffering the loss.
She hit two more Lady Raiders, and another reached on a throwing error during the fifth inning, but catcher Liv Isbell picked Waller off at third base.
Dickens fanned three in a row after Lady Tigers clean-up batter Paige Perry was gifted a leadoff double on a misjudged fly ball in the second frame.
Anna Arman was credited with an infield hit on a low throw as consecutive bunts resulted in collisions at first base during the Festus third.
Morgan received the game’s lone walk and scored on an afternoon where a large strike zone frustrated some hitters and led to a quick ejection of a Festus assistant coach.
Dickens went 2-for-3 overall to pace the North County offense, which has two more home contests this week against Hillsboro and Fredericktown.
