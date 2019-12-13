{{featured_button_text}}
Durable Pitcher Huber Joining MAC
Submitted Photo

Ste. Genevieve High School senior Alyssa Huber signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play softball and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Huber earned all-conference and all-district honors last spring as the primary pitcher for the district runner-up Dragons, who have notched 30 wins over the past two seasons. Also seated are her parents Michael and Angela Huber. Standing, from left, are Ste. Genevieve athletic director Jeff Nix, assistant coach Jamie Viox, current head softball coach Russ Toombs, former head coach Dennis Kreitler and Mineral Area head coach Dave Guemmer.

 

