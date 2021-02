Potosi High School senior Emma Eaton recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at Missouri Baptist University, a NAIA program located in Creve Coeur, Mo. Eaton earned First Team all-state status as a sophomore third baseman and pitcher while batting .479 with six home runs and 36 RBI. She helped the Lady Trojans place third at the spring state tournament, and Potosi previously won the final MAAA fall tournament title during her freshman year.