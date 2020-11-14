Eaton signs with East Central softball

Central High School senior Aubree Eaton signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday to play softball and continue her education at East Central College in Union, Mo., where she plans to pursue a degree in Sports Management. Eaton has earned First Team all-conference softball honors as an outfielder, and was a freshman starter when the Lady Rebels placed second at the spring state tournament in 2018. She has also helped Central win back-to-back district basketball titles.