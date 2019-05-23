Eight sophomores grace MAAA softball First Team
One scan through the complete list of MAAA spring softball all-conference players would indicate that the top clubs are likely to contend again next year.
Eight sophomores achieved First Team status as the honorees were announced on Tuesday following a playoff run by Potosi to third place in the state.
Coaches dispersed 20 First Team awards among five of the eight member schools, including five apiece for regular-season champion Potosi, tournament winner Central and West County.
Four athletes from that group are seniors – West County pitcher Ivy Meinershagen and infielder Haylee Watson, Ste. Genevieve power hitter Julia Koetting and Valle Catholic outfielder Grace Eftink.
Potosi posted an overall record of 21-2 while going 7-0 in league play, and is represented on the First Team by pitchers Sami Huck and Sydney Litton, shortstop and leadoff batter Kennedy Coleman, third baseman Emma Eaton and catcher Hannah Jarvis.
Chloe Coppedge shared pitching duties with freshmen Allie Kelly and Taylor Marler. They garnered First Team recognition for Central with sophomore center fielder Aubree Eaton and shortstop Jessica Hulsey.
West County freshman catcher Kaelin Hedgcorth was among four freshman chosen for the First Team. Third baseman Jenna Simily and left fielder Hannah Myers were also picked.
Ste. Genevieve landed three on the First Team despite finishing second in the conference, three games ahead of the Lady Bulldogs and one ahead of Central.
Pitcher Alyssa Huber and shortstop Britney Kreitler joined Koetting in the top group for the Dragons, whose 15 victories matched a program record.
Olivia Meyer made the list from Valle Catholic along with Eftink.
Six of the 10 Second Team players are juniors, including Payton Cole and Madelynn Womack of district runner-up Bismarck.
2019 MAAA All-Conference Softball
First Team:
Kennedy Coleman – Potosi
Chloe Coppedge – Central
Aubree Eaton – Central
Emma Eaton – Potosi
Grace Eftink – Valle Catholic
Kaelin Hedgcorth – West County
Alyssa Huber – Ste. Genevieve
Sami Huck – Potosi
Jessica Hulsey – Central
Hannah Jarvis – Potosi
Allie Kelly – Central
Julia Koetting – Ste. Genevieve
Brittney Kreitler – Ste. Genevieve
Sydney Litton – Potosi
Taylor Marler – Central
Ivy Meinershagen – West County
Olivia Meyer – Valle Catholic
Hannah Myers – West County
Jenna Simily – West County
Haylee Watson – West County
Second Team:
Lexi Bova – Ste. Genevieve
Payton Cole – Bismarck
Maddie Manion – Central
Millie McDowell – Central
Megan Perkins – West County
Kylee Price – Potosi
Makenzie Simily – West County
Becca Voyles – Central
Mallory Weiler – Valle Catholic
Madelynn Womack – Bismarck
