Eight sophomores grace MAAA softball First Team

One scan through the complete list of MAAA spring softball all-conference players would indicate that the top clubs are likely to contend again next year.

Eight sophomores achieved First Team status as the honorees were announced on Tuesday following a playoff run by Potosi to third place in the state.

Coaches dispersed 20 First Team awards among five of the eight member schools, including five apiece for regular-season champion Potosi, tournament winner Central and West County.

Four athletes from that group are seniors – West County pitcher Ivy Meinershagen and infielder Haylee Watson, Ste. Genevieve power hitter Julia Koetting and Valle Catholic outfielder Grace Eftink.

Potosi posted an overall record of 21-2 while going 7-0 in league play, and is represented on the First Team by pitchers Sami Huck and Sydney Litton, shortstop and leadoff batter Kennedy Coleman, third baseman Emma Eaton and catcher Hannah Jarvis.

Chloe Coppedge shared pitching duties with freshmen Allie Kelly and Taylor Marler. They garnered First Team recognition for Central with sophomore center fielder Aubree Eaton and shortstop Jessica Hulsey.

West County freshman catcher Kaelin Hedgcorth was among four freshman chosen for the First Team. Third baseman Jenna Simily and left fielder Hannah Myers were also picked.

Ste. Genevieve landed three on the First Team despite finishing second in the conference, three games ahead of the Lady Bulldogs and one ahead of Central.

Pitcher Alyssa Huber and shortstop Britney Kreitler joined Koetting in the top group for the Dragons, whose 15 victories matched a program record.

Olivia Meyer made the list from Valle Catholic along with Eftink.

Six of the 10 Second Team players are juniors, including Payton Cole and Madelynn Womack of district runner-up Bismarck.

2019 MAAA All-Conference Softball

First Team:

Kennedy Coleman – Potosi

Chloe Coppedge – Central

Aubree Eaton – Central

Emma Eaton – Potosi

Grace Eftink – Valle Catholic

Kaelin Hedgcorth – West County

Alyssa Huber – Ste. Genevieve

Sami Huck – Potosi

Jessica Hulsey – Central

Hannah Jarvis – Potosi

Allie Kelly – Central

Julia Koetting – Ste. Genevieve

Brittney Kreitler – Ste. Genevieve

Sydney Litton – Potosi

Taylor Marler – Central

Ivy Meinershagen – West County

Olivia Meyer – Valle Catholic

Hannah Myers – West County

Jenna Simily – West County

Haylee Watson – West County

Second Team:

Lexi Bova – Ste. Genevieve

Payton Cole – Bismarck

Maddie Manion – Central

Millie McDowell – Central

Megan Perkins – West County

Kylee Price – Potosi

Makenzie Simily – West County

Becca Voyles – Central

Mallory Weiler – Valle Catholic

Madelynn Womack – Bismarck

 

