Farmington bats awaken to deliver district crown

BONNE TERRE – Time was quickly running out for a Farmington lineup that had gone from hammering the softball in recent weeks to being suddenly baffled over the course of one chilly afternoon.
Hillsboro pitcher Elly Eckrich was simply masterful through six no-hit innings on Friday, locating with precision as the Knights either generated minimal contact or missed completely.
And once the top-seeded Lady Hawks established a late advantage in the Class 4, District 1 final, the championship hopes of Farmington appeared increasingly bleak or fairly improbable at best.
But the same young crew that developed a penchant for wasting healthy leads early in the season reversed fortunes with a timely and riveting outburst.
Farmington produced five runs on six clutch singles during a breathtaking top of the seventh, and received contributions from five different freshmen in a 5-2 triumph.
“I can’t even describe what I’m feeling right now. This has always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, knowing one day I would play softball for Farmington,” junior Abby Robbins said. “We’ve had this goal for a long time, and we’ve been putting in the work. I’m so glad it finally paid off.”
Farmington (20-11) captured its only other district crown in 2014, and will travel Thursday to Webster Groves for a state quarterfinal contest. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
Junior Courtney Swink threw a complete game four-hitter, and was undeterred after yielding a leadoff solo home run to Ellie Bartlett that snapped a scoreless stalemate in the sixth.
Head coach Bryan Wallen sent the left-hander to the circle as the Knights’ third starting hurler of the tournament. Robbins tossed a four-hitter of her own Thursday against Cape Central.
“Through our win streak, we have kind of been going with a pattern,” said Wallen, who previously guided Central to a state runner-up result in spring 2018. “On day one, we’re throwing Angelia. Day two, we’re throwing Abby. Day three, we’re throwing Courtney. It’s been working, so we didn’t hesitate to do it again. It worked out this week.”
Swink retired the next five Lady Hawks after Bartlett connected to straight-away center field, and was rewarded for resiliency as Farmington notched its 10th straight win in dramatic fashion.
Eckrich overmatched 18 of her first 19 batters faced, and may have pursued a perfect game in the seventh had she not walked Angelia Davis on a full count in the opening frame.
To further emphasize the level of dominance, no batted ball by the Knights traveled beyond the infield dirt until Alayna Resigner flied out to right fielder Kora King in the sixth.
Davis finally sparked a rally with a flare that plopped down behind third base and near the line for a leadoff hit. Robbins followed with a much sharper single to left.
“I think the biggest thing was we’ve talked all year about making adjustments on pitchers. It was the third time through the order,” Wallen said. “Once we got that monkey off our backs, so to speak, getting that ball down and just finding a little bloop hit, that opened up the doors a little bit and gave us some confidence.”
An attempted sacrifice bunt backfired, leaving Farmington two outs at its disposal with a couple of determined freshman stepping to the plate.
Jayce Jarvis turned an inside offering around for a tying single through the shortstop hole, and alertly scampered to second on the incoming throw as teammates in her dugout erupted with joy.
“She had a rise ball that always looked like a strike and was hard to hit,” said Jarvis, who had struck out and grounded out in previous chances. “We were just talking each other up and trying to score.”
Shelby Bowling, who went 3-for-3 with three RBI in the first round against De Soto, executed a perfect go-ahead squeeze bunt that became an infield hit as Robbins sprinted home.
Senior first baseman Makenna LaChance made it 3-1 with another single after Swink was intentionally walked, and Resinger added a huge two-RBI single for insurance.
“[Coach] Wallen has asked for someone to step up all season, and today, every single one of us stepped up,” Robbins said. “I can’t even explain how proud I am of these girls, freshmen through seniors. We all have a role on this team, and everyone gets their job done.”
“We knew it was our game to take if we wanted it,” she added. “So as a captain on this team, I tried to get the girls together and just let them know that we have a fighting chance and to not give up.”
Hillsboro (18-9) nearly went quietly in the home half of the seventh, but last hope Alanah Dunphy reached safely when shortstop Jayden Tucker misplayed her ground ball.
Hailey Genge followed with an RBI double that slammed off the right-center fence, but made a costly decision to stretch for third base.
Senior catcher Sloane Elam gathered the ball and zipped a perfect throw to McKennah Wallace, who applied the tag in plenty of time for the clinching out.
“It was very stressful, but you just have to take a deep breath, keep pushing through and do your job as a pitcher,” said Swink, who fanned six and walked three while improving her season record to 6-1. “We just all came together in the seventh inning and played like a team. It was awesome.”
North County head coach Steve Elam – the father of Sloane Elam – presented the championship plaque to a beaming Jocelyn Cunningham, whose promising senior season was nixed by a torn ACL in June.
Elam could surely empathize with Cunningham. His Lady Raiders served as tournament hosts, but never took the field as an imposed quarantine forced them to withdraw late last week.
Eckrich posted seven strikeouts for the Lady Hawks, who defeated Farmington 5-3 last month but left numerous scoring opportunities along the base paths in the rematch.
Swink worked around base runners in every inning except for a spotless fifth, and escaped the first three on strikeouts with second base occupied.
“I found out just before the game that I would be pitching, but that didn’t really faze me,” she said. “I was ready!”
Tucker made two superb fielding plays to force the lead runner out at third base after Hillsboro had threatened in the first and third frames.
Alex Wick drew a leadoff walk in the fourth, but was called out by a field umpire for leaving the base too soon on a planned sacrifice. Nicole Evans drove the next pitch to center for a clean single, but was stranded after stealing second.
Bartlett singled before her belting her first home run of the year to finish 2-for-3 overall, and Genge reached base three times in defeat for Hillsboro.
“I actually could, with the talent we have,” Wallen said when asked if he anticipated the success in just his second year with the Farmington program. “But I knew it would take hard work, and that’s where I didn’t know what was going to happen.
“I didn’t know if they were willing to put in that work to believe that all the little things you work on in the three-hour practices sometimes are for a reason… I even think about our quarantine time when our captains had different accountability groups every two weeks for workouts. That’s something that they took to heart.”
