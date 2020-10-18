Farmington bats awaken to deliver district crown

To further emphasize the level of dominance, no batted ball by the Knights traveled beyond the infield dirt until Alayna Resigner flied out to right fielder Kora King in the sixth.

Davis finally sparked a rally with a flare that plopped down behind third base and near the line for a leadoff hit. Robbins followed with a much sharper single to left.

“I think the biggest thing was we’ve talked all year about making adjustments on pitchers. It was the third time through the order,” Wallen said. “Once we got that monkey off our backs, so to speak, getting that ball down and just finding a little bloop hit, that opened up the doors a little bit and gave us some confidence.”

An attempted sacrifice bunt backfired, leaving Farmington two outs at its disposal with a couple of determined freshman stepping to the plate.

Jayce Jarvis turned an inside offering around for a tying single through the shortstop hole, and alertly scampered to second on the incoming throw as teammates in her dugout erupted with joy.