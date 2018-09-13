FARMINGTON – Abby Robbins helped her own cause by going 3-for-4 at the plate, and the Farmington softball team snapped their four-game losing slide on Thursday.
The freshman pitcher retired her last 14 batters faced, and struck out seven while throwing a 2-hitter as the Knights topped visiting Fredericktown 8-1.
Sloane Elam and Makenna LaChance each singled for Farmington (2-4), which scored multiple runs in three separate innings and totaled 11 hits.
Robbins allowed consecutive singles to Alex Sikes and Kylee Bastie with one out in the third inning, but only two batted balls from the Lady Blackcats reached the outfield all afternoon.
Farmington carried a 5-1 advantage into the sixth, and scored three times after Fredericktown reliever Maesyn Rehkop issued four consecutive walks.
Kalynn Tucker touched the plate first following her one-out single, and Robbins ripped a long bases-loaded double to center that oddly resulted in just one RBI.
Two Knights were tagged out in rundowns after failing to properly gauge the trajectory of the ball and breaking late from their original bases.
But the outcome was no longer in doubt as Robbins continued to cruise. She began the seventh with back-to-back looking strikeouts, and fielded a routine roller back to the circle for the final out.
Kiley Elders worked the first four frames in defeat for Fredericktown (4-5), and yielded three earned runs on seven hits while walking two.
McKennah Wallace sprinted home on a wild pitch in the first inning, and Sophia White followed with a single that deflected off the outstretched glove of Bastie at shortstop for a 2-0 lead.
The margin multiplied on a two-out throwing error in the second after Elam legged out an infield hit and Allyson Helms drew an ensuing walk.
Kylee Minx supplied the lone Fredericktown RBI on a ground out that brought in Sikes, but the Lady Blackcats could not generate another base runner from there.
LaChance restored a four-run cushion for the Knights with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth, and officially finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored following a walk and stolen base in the sixth.
Courtney Swink doubled, and Helms contributed a single with two runs scored for Farmington. Jocelyn Cunningham and Braelynn Moore each picked up one RBI.
Fredericktown had won four of its past five games entering Thursday, including a wild 17-16 comeback that included five runs in the 12th inning.
Farmington travels to Union and Fredericktown goes to St. Pius for tournament action on Saturday.
