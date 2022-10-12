Farmington begins title defense with 15-0 blowout

FARMINGTON – Senior shortstop and Division I prospect Angelia Davis already owns the career home run record for Farmington softball.

But her two-run blast on Tuesday created another morsel of program history alongside sophomore Elly Robbins as its first duo to slug 10 homers in the same season.

Those all-state performers drove in three runs apiece during a leisurely postseason opener as the top-seeded and defending champion Knights routed De Soto 15-0 in Class 4, District 1 action.

Farmington (27-10) scored 10 times in the third inning to signal an early conclusion while advancing to face Festus in the semifinals on Thursday.

Avery Graham pitched an abbreviated no-hitter with four strikeouts while retiring nine of 10 batters faced. She walked Alehsyn Zinn on a 3-2 delivery in opening frame.

The Knights were able to spare the arm of Robbins, a prime candidate to occupy the circle through the remainder of the season, for a couple of extra days.

Another lineup change saw usual catcher Jayden Tucker and second baseman Jayce Jarvis switch spots, and both contributed to an overall 11-hit attack.

De Soto starter Kylee Turner minimized the damage to two runs in the first inning, as Shelby Bowling and Graham connected for RBI singles.

But the Knights commenced a two-out rally in the second. Abbie Miller began her 2-for-3 effort with an opposite-field single through the right side.

Tucker, Bowling, Davis and Jarvis followed with singles on four consecutive pitches for a 5-0 cushion, and the contest was essentially out of reach.

Graham successfully targeted the lower and outside quadrant of the strike zone, and was helped when Davis darted well into foul territory for an excellent catch in the third.

A greater boost arrived when 13 batters stepped to the plate in the home half. Savannah Ketcherside scored twice in the frame, and her leadoff walk preceded a pair of De Soto (6-19) errors.

Robbins, who was denied by left fielder Addison Glidewell on a shoestring catch during her first at-bat, cleared the bases with a double for her 64th hit of the season.

Davis drilled her 31st career long ball off reliever Audrey Zebas for an 11-0 cushion, and a misplayed ground ball ended the game after Miller and Jocelyn Grimes singled with two outs.

Davis finished 3-for-3 overall while Olivia Sherrill, Lilly Staat and Audrie Morgan scored runs off the Farmington bench.