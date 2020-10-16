Farmington claims title on stunning rally

BONNE TERRE – The Farmington softball program mounted a breathtaking five-run rally in the seventh inning, and captured its second all-time Class 4, District 1 championship on Friday.

The Knights sent 10 batters to the plate during the final frame after 18 of the previous 19 had been retired, and defeated top-seeded Hillsboro 5-2 after being no-hit through six innings by pitcher Ellie Eckrich.

Jayce Jarvis, Shelby Bowling and Makenna LaChance had RBI hits, and Alayna Resinger added a two-run single for insurance as Farmington (20-11) posted its 10th consecutive victory.

Junior left-hander Courtney Swink threw a four-hitter and struck out six for the win, surrendering only a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth after the contest had remained scoreless.

The Knights won their only other district crown in 2014, and will travel to Webster Groves on Thursday for a state quarterfinal contest.

A full story will appear in Monday’s edition of the Daily Journal.

