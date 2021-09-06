Farmington finally tops Notre Dame on Robbins HR

FARMINGTON – The path toward an eventual district championship last year for the Farmington softball team included a miserable Labor Day showing against state power Notre Dame.
No matter how this season turns out, the rematch that occurred Monday will undoubtedly stand as one of the highlights, as the Knights topped the Bulldogs for the first time in program history.
All-state senior Abby Robbins drilled a two-run homer over the center field fence in the bottom of the seventh inning to seal a thrilling 8-7 victory in walk-off fashion.
McKennah Wallace, Alayna Resinger and Jayce Jarvis each finished 2-for-3 overall, and Farmington (5-2, 2-0) collected its fifth straight victory in a SEMO Conference showdown.
Notre Dame (6-1, 1-1) regained the lead at 7-6 when Hailey Burnett and Ainsley Burnett launched back-to-back homers against freshman Elly Robbins in the top of the sixth.
Notre Dame reliever Taylor Kutz issued a leadoff walk to Courtney Swink in the Farmington seventh, and Abby Robbins smacked her first home run of the season two pitches later.
That final swing marked the third lead change of the game. The Bulldogs jumped ahead 2-0 on an RBI single by Audry LaGrand in the second inning.
Farmington drew even when Jayden Tucker pulled an RBI single into left field that was misplayed to bring in both Resinger and Jarvis, who reached on consecutive hits.
Swink started in the circle and struck out four while allowing three hits, but was replaced by eventual winner Elly Robbins two batters into the fourth after issuing her seventh walk.
Tucker fielded a crucial double play ball at shortstop before a two-out single by Ainsley Burnett restored a 4-2 advantage. The home team countered with four runs during the home half.
Elly Robbins and Wallace greeted starting hurler Halle Ressel with hits, and Resinger drove in two with a bases-loaded single after Shelby Bowling was clipped by a pitch near the foot.
Jarvis singled sharply off the third baseman as Bowling scored the go-ahead run, and Tucker picked up her second RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Both starting catchers – Carolyne Cork of Notre Dame and Wallace for Farmington – caught one runner stealing. The teams combined for five defensive miscues.
Ainsley Burnett finished 3-for-5, and LeGrand singled twice in defeat.