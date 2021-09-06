Farmington finally tops Notre Dame on Robbins HR

FARMINGTON – The path toward an eventual district championship last year for the Farmington softball team included a miserable Labor Day showing against state power Notre Dame.

No matter how this season turns out, the rematch that occurred Monday will undoubtedly stand as one of the highlights, as the Knights topped the Bulldogs for the first time in program history.

All-state senior Abby Robbins drilled a two-run homer over the center field fence in the bottom of the seventh inning to seal a thrilling 8-7 victory in walk-off fashion.

McKennah Wallace, Alayna Resinger and Jayce Jarvis each finished 2-for-3 overall, and Farmington (5-2, 2-0) collected its fifth straight victory in a SEMO Conference showdown.

Notre Dame (6-1, 1-1) regained the lead at 7-6 when Hailey Burnett and Ainsley Burnett launched back-to-back homers against freshman Elly Robbins in the top of the sixth.

Notre Dame reliever Taylor Kutz issued a leadoff walk to Courtney Swink in the Farmington seventh, and Abby Robbins smacked her first home run of the season two pitches later.