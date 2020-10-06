Farmington offense stays hot against Chaffee

FARMINGTON – With the district softball playoffs approaching next week, the Farmington softball team has its offense rolling at just the right time.
The Knights in scored double digits for the fifth consecutive game, and extended their season-best winning streak to five by routing conference opponent Chaffee 15-1 on Tuesday.
Second baseman Abby Robbins belted her eighth home run while going 3-for-3 overall, and was perfect on four defensive chances during the 66-minute, five-inning contest.
Farmington (15-11, 5-2) produced 19 hits, including eight for extra bases. Leadoff batter Jayden Tucker elevated her batting average to .500 after finishing 3-for-4 with two doubles and four runs scored.
Angelia Davis cruised in the circle with four strikeouts and one hit allowed over four frames, shaking off a long home run by opposing catcher Lilly Wessel to lead off the game.
The Knights quickly answered with three runs in their half of the first inning. Tucker doubled ahead of RBI singles by Robbins and Shelby Bowling, and Courtney Swink doubled to make it 3-1.
Chaffee right-hander Lauren Wagoner went the distance in defeat, issuing no walks along the way. Her workload was increased by three errors and three other misjudged fly balls.
Makenna LaChance began her 2-for-2 effort at the plate with a leadoff double in the second, and traded places with Tucker on a one-out double.
RBI singles from Robbins and McKennah Wallace preceded an RBI triple to right by Bowling, who ended up 2-for-2. Swink then lined her second double off the shortstop’s glove for an 8-1 cushion.
Chaffee (4-9, 1-5) had been shut out during its three previous outings. Wessel snapped that dubious trend with her deep drive to center on a 2-0 delivery.
The Lady Devils received three walks from Davis. Catcher Sloane Elam caught a runner stealing in the third inning, and Chaffee stranded two in the fourth.
Farmington notched six straight hits – singles by LaChance, Elam, Tucker and Davis to begin – while sending up 12 batters in the bottom of the third.
Robbins parked her two-run shot over the left-center fence for a 13-1 lead. Wallace scampered to a vacated second base on an ensuing shallow double.
The Knights nearly invoked the run rule one inning early, but third baseman Jayden Welch charged a slow roller near the line and fired to stretching first baseman Kylea Pennington to complete the fourth.
Olivia Sherrill, Bralea McClain and Abbie Miller singled off the Farmington bench. Avery Graham tossed a flawless fifth with two strikeouts.
Farmington will complete its SEMO league schedule on Wednesday at Sikeston before playing its home finale against Perryville on Thursday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!