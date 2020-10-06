Farmington offense stays hot against Chaffee

FARMINGTON – With the district softball playoffs approaching next week, the Farmington softball team has its offense rolling at just the right time.

The Knights in scored double digits for the fifth consecutive game, and extended their season-best winning streak to five by routing conference opponent Chaffee 15-1 on Tuesday.

Second baseman Abby Robbins belted her eighth home run while going 3-for-3 overall, and was perfect on four defensive chances during the 66-minute, five-inning contest.

Farmington (15-11, 5-2) produced 19 hits, including eight for extra bases. Leadoff batter Jayden Tucker elevated her batting average to .500 after finishing 3-for-4 with two doubles and four runs scored.

Angelia Davis cruised in the circle with four strikeouts and one hit allowed over four frames, shaking off a long home run by opposing catcher Lilly Wessel to lead off the game.

The Knights quickly answered with three runs in their half of the first inning. Tucker doubled ahead of RBI singles by Robbins and Shelby Bowling, and Courtney Swink doubled to make it 3-1.