Farmington presses on to district title game

FARMINGTON – Elly Robbins was sensational in the circle, and the Farmington softball team scratched out just enough offense Thursday to reach the Class 4, District 1 championship game.

The Knights scored three runs during the bottom of the fourth inning, and held off resilient No. 4 seed Festus 3-1 in the semifinal round.

Robbins carried a no-hitter through 5 2/3 innings, and compiled 17 strikeouts while going the distance to obliterate her previous varsity best of 12.

Olivia Hartupee was inserted into the starting lineup in right fielder, and contributed a key RBI single while reaching base twice as Farmington (28-10) advanced to meet Notre Dame for the title on Friday.

Festus (10-18) briefly had the potential tying run on base in the sixth inning, and threatened again when catcher Aubree Huskey drove a leadoff double to right-center in the seventh.

Hartupee obtained a key first out with a running catch in foul territory, and Robbins slammed the door with consecutive strikeouts before the Lady Tigers could flip their lineup to the top.

Farmington made plenty of contact at the plate, fanning only once, but opposing hurler Madelyn Kissee retired her first seven batters faced.

Left fielder Ciara McDonald recorded all three putouts on a breezy afternoon in the bottom of the first inning. Two solid plays by shortstop Bailey Propst helped Festus escape the third.

Robbins was simply overpowering from the outset. Ten of the first 11 Festus hitters struck out with a walk to Propst on a full count serving as the lone exception.

Shortstop Angelia Davis caught a tricky pop fly during a flawless fourth, and Robbins rolled through the fifth inning with three more strikeouts.

The Knights had broken through for the lead by that juncture. Shelby Bowling sparked the rally with a leadoff single that preceded three stolen bases and five wild pitches.

Jayce Jarvis walked and crossed the plate to make it 2-0 in similar fashion to Bowling, on a delivery to the backstop, and Farmington found insurance with a couple of two out-hits.

Avery Graham, who pitched a three-inning no-hitter on Tuesday, ripped a line drive through the left side and stole second ahead of the Hartupee single.

Jayden Tucker added a one-hit single in the Farmington fifth, but Kissee avoided any further damage after third baseman Rylie Moore made a tremendous stop to deny Jarvis in the sixth.

A hit batsman and two-out error created the only adversity for Robbins, whose shutout bid concluded when Moore connected for an RBI single.

With runners at first and second, Robbins caught Alexis Gauch looking on her way to a complete game two-hitter.

Second-seeded Notre Dame routed Perryville 11-0 later Thursday to secure its place in the final.

The Knights, who blasted Festus 17-1 during the regular season, are the two-time defending champions.