Farmington softball has four named all-state

The Farmington softball team lurked near the top of the Class 4 rankings throughout the season while piling up a school-record 30 victories.
The Knights were only blocked from reaching the final four by eventual state champion Washington, and have been recognized with numerous postseason honors.
Abby Robbins was chosen to the Missouri Fastpitch Coaches Association Class 4 First Team for a second consecutive year, and is joined on the all-state list by three teammates.
Angelia Davis punctuated her powerful junior season as an all-state outfielder while sophomore Jayden Tucker earned another Second Team award, this time as a catcher.
Freshman pitcher Elly Robbins was in the circle as Farmington (30-7) repeated its district title against Hillsboro, and picked up Second team all-state status.
Abby Robbins batted .429 and owns single-season program records with 54 hits and 53 runs scored. She will graduate as the Knights’ career leader with 150 hits and 140 RBI.
Probably her most memorable swing of the season occurred on Sept. 6 as a walk-off solo home run gave Farmington its first-ever win over Notre Dame.
Davis belted 11 home runs, and broke single-season marks with 60 RBI and 24 extra-base hits. Tucker posted a .372 average with 39 RBI and a record 19 doubles.
Elly Robbins worked 95 2/3 innings and totaled 78 strikeouts while maintaining a 2.20 ERA with a 14-3 record. She equaled her older sister with 55 RBI this fall, and notched a .444 average.
Farmington produced seven all-region players with sophomore first baseman Shelby Bowling achieving the honor along with Davis, Abby Robbins, Elly Robbins and Tucker.
Second Team all-region picks were sophomore left fielder Jayce Jarvis and senior pitcher/center fielder Courtney Swink. Jarvis hit the go-ahead home run in the district final against Hillsboro.
Swink secured all-time records for Farmington in single-season walks (29) and stolen bases (30), along with career steals (61).
Coaches from the SEMO Conference selected Davis, Abby Robbins, Elly Robbins and Swink for its First team plus Bowling, Jarvis and Tucker for the Second Team.
All nine starting batters for the Knights were bestowed all-district recognition, including seven on the First team. McKennah Wallace and Alayna Resinger were named to the Second Team.
North County increased its win total this season to finish 13-11 overall, and was most often powered by senior shortstop Emilie Morgan and sophomore catcher Madi Pyeatt.
Both players received First team all-SEMO and all-district honors. Sophomore pitcher Sammy Waller was chosen as First Team all-district and Second Team all-conference.
Makayla Tourville and Calie Allgier have earned both all-district and all-region First Team honors for Fredericktown, which finished its independent schedule 7-13.
Sadie Gibson made the all-district First Team and all-region Second Team, while Emma Wengler got Second Team all-district distinction.