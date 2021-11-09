Farmington softball has four named all-state

The Farmington softball team lurked near the top of the Class 4 rankings throughout the season while piling up a school-record 30 victories.

The Knights were only blocked from reaching the final four by eventual state champion Washington, and have been recognized with numerous postseason honors.

Abby Robbins was chosen to the Missouri Fastpitch Coaches Association Class 4 First Team for a second consecutive year, and is joined on the all-state list by three teammates.

Angelia Davis punctuated her powerful junior season as an all-state outfielder while sophomore Jayden Tucker earned another Second Team award, this time as a catcher.

Freshman pitcher Elly Robbins was in the circle as Farmington (30-7) repeated its district title against Hillsboro, and picked up Second team all-state status.

Abby Robbins batted .429 and owns single-season program records with 54 hits and 53 runs scored. She will graduate as the Knights’ career leader with 150 hits and 140 RBI.

Probably her most memorable swing of the season occurred on Sept. 6 as a walk-off solo home run gave Farmington its first-ever win over Notre Dame.