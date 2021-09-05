Farmington softball offense continues hot streak

FESTUS, Mo. – Jayden Tucker finished 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored on Friday as the Farmington softball team beat St. Pius 15-0 for its fourth consecutive victory.

Angelia Davis was also 3-for-3 overall, including a double, stolen base and two RBI, and pitched one scoreless inning of relief for the Knights (6-2).

Courtney Swink struck out five batters over the first two frames for the win, allowing just one hit, and helped her cause offensively by going 2-for-3 with a triple.

McKennah Wallace doubled twice with two RBI amid a 3-for-3 effort for Farmington, which grabbed a 5-0 lead in the first inning and shortened the contest with nine in the third.

Abby Robbins contributed a triple, single and three RBI, while Shelby Bowling went 2-for-2. Elly Robbins and Alayna Resinger had RBI hits.

The Knights have tallied 65 runs over their last four contests.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0