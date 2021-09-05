 Skip to main content
Farmington softball offense continues hot streak
Farmington softball offense continues hot streak

  • Updated
Farmington Softball

Farmington sophomore Jayden Tucker stands at second base during first inning action against North County on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Bonne Terre.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

FESTUS, Mo. – Jayden Tucker finished 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored on Friday as the Farmington softball team beat St. Pius 15-0 for its fourth consecutive victory.

Angelia Davis was also 3-for-3 overall, including a double, stolen base and two RBI, and pitched one scoreless inning of relief for the Knights (6-2).

Courtney Swink struck out five batters over the first two frames for the win, allowing just one hit, and helped her cause offensively by going 2-for-3 with a triple.

McKennah Wallace doubled twice with two RBI amid a 3-for-3 effort for Farmington, which grabbed a 5-0 lead in the first inning and shortened the contest with nine in the third.

Abby Robbins contributed a triple, single and three RBI, while Shelby Bowling went 2-for-2. Elly Robbins and Alayna Resinger had RBI hits.

The Knights have tallied 65 runs over their last four contests.

