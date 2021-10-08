Farmington softball streaks into postseason

The Knights used aggressive base running on a delayed double steal to increase a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning. Flex runner Jocelyn Grimes picked up her second stolen base when a throw from catcher Kylee Stortz was not covered at third, and Jarvis likewise sprinted toward the plate as the trailer.

Courtney Swink singled to ignite a second rally in the frame against Perryville right-hander Alyson Stortz, and senior Abby Robbins followed with an RBI double to left-center.

“I knew the third baseman was way in, and they were looking for a bunt with Courtney up,” Wallen said. “The shortstop was kind of sitting still, so we called for that steal. We’re were able to get two runs on that play and just started hitting after that.

Davis increased her swollen RBI total to 59 two pitches later with a towering blast that hooked inside the foul pole. It was her fifth home run over the last seven contests.

McKennah Wallace and Abbie Miller each collected their second hits near the bottom of the order in the fifth. Jarvis drove in both runs with solid contact that was then misplayed in the outfield.