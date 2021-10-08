Farmington softball streaks into postseason

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The Farmington softball team will carry a 12-game win streak into the postseason, performing at a level worthy of its current No. 2 state ranking in Class 4.
The Knights capitalized on four Perryville defensive errors, and once again found production throughout a lineup with seemingly no soft spots on Thursday afternoon.
Freshman lefty Elly Robbins twirled a smooth two-hitter despite dealing with a narrow strike zone early on, and Farmington prevailed 10-0 to increase its single-season program record for victories.
Angelia Davis crushed her 11th home run during a five-run fourth inning, and No. 9 batter Jayce Jarvis notched a two-run single while reaching base three straight times.
Farmington (27-6) vanquished an opponent by 10-run rule for the 18th time this season, and holds the No. 1 seed for next week’s Class 4, District 1 tournament.
“I knew we had a lot of talent coming into this year, and it’s just awesome to see how they have all bought into our game plan and culture, doing the little things that others don’t see,” Farmington coach Bryan Wallen said. “To have 27 wins, with the schedule we’ve played, is very impressive. But we’re not finished. Our goal is 30 wins, because that would get us a district championship.”
The Knights used aggressive base running on a delayed double steal to increase a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning. Flex runner Jocelyn Grimes picked up her second stolen base when a throw from catcher Kylee Stortz was not covered at third, and Jarvis likewise sprinted toward the plate as the trailer.
Courtney Swink singled to ignite a second rally in the frame against Perryville right-hander Alyson Stortz, and senior Abby Robbins followed with an RBI double to left-center.
“I knew the third baseman was way in, and they were looking for a bunt with Courtney up,” Wallen said. “The shortstop was kind of sitting still, so we called for that steal. We’re were able to get two runs on that play and just started hitting after that.
Davis increased her swollen RBI total to 59 two pitches later with a towering blast that hooked inside the foul pole. It was her fifth home run over the last seven contests.
McKennah Wallace and Abbie Miller each collected their second hits near the bottom of the order in the fifth. Jarvis drove in both runs with solid contact that was then misplayed in the outfield.
“We have good kids on the bench. Abbie hasn’t been hitting that much, but we give her a start today and she gets a big double,” Wallen said.
“I honestly believe we have the best 9 hitter in the state with Jayce. She is hitting somewhere around .430. In her last at-bat, she battled with two strikes and hits a shot to left field. We’re just very fortunate to have some great athletes.”
Robbins capped her superb outing by working a 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth as light rain began to fall. First baseman Shelby Bowling charged a bunt and made a strong throw to obtain the second out.
Perryville (12-12), guided by first-year head coach and former MAC softball player Lilly Pecaut, posted its lone hits on isolated singles by Breanna White and Katelyn Burns.
Jayden Tucker opened the game with a sharp single, and scored with two outs by taking two free bases when an errant throw compounded the plight from a wild pitch.
Bowling ended 1-for-1 plus two walks, and scored on a wild pitch before a bobbled ground ball brought in another Farmington tally for a 3-0 advantage in the top of the second.
Elly Robbins faced her greatest adversity during the home half. She was penalized for two illegal pitches, and issued two walks despite consistently spotting her fastball near the outside edge.
The Lady Pirates loaded the bases with one out, but missed an opportunity to draw closer on a ground ball toward the shortstop as runner Rhylee Wengert was ruled to have interfered with Davis.
Three runners remained aboard, and Robbins overpowered leadoff batter Jenna Brewer with one of her four strikeouts to preserve the eventual shutout.
“She is really good now, and will be even better,” Wallen said. “She is 13-2 as a freshman facing top-level competition. She got frustrated after being called for hopping a little bit. I was kind of glad they called it though, because that way, if it does happen in the future, then she can handle it.”
Perryville second baseman Carlie Holdman had an eventful but impressive day with the glove, staying calm to throw out Davis after being struck by a stinging one-hopper in the third inning.
Holdman later made a diving stab in the dirt on an infield flare in the fourth, and ranged behind first base for a nice catch to rob pinch-hitter Alayna Resinger in the fifth.
Abby Robbins was sure-handed on four defensive chances at second base for the Knights, and Wallace charged a slow roller from third on a nice play in the third inning.
Wallace contributed a bunt single in the second that popped into the air and landed with backspin near the first-base line before settling squarely on the chalk.
North County 16, Jefferson 1
BONNE TERRE – Emilie Morgan connected for two triples and five RBI while also scoring three runs, and North County routed visiting Jefferson 16-1 on Thursday.
Sammy Waller finished 3-for-3 with two RBI, and pitched all three innings for the win. The sophomore right-hander struck out three and allowed one unearned run on one hit.
Madi Pyeatt added three hits with two runs scored, and leadoff batter Zoey Cheek was 2-for-2 plus a walk for the Lady Raiders.
North County (13-10) netted six runs in the first inning and nine in the second, getting a 2-for-3 effort and two RBI from Bailey Whimmer.
Autumn Bullock and Gracie Wigger tallied two RBI each while Makenna Pierce and Kylie Moebes were each 1-for-1 with a walk.
The Lady Raiders will face Festus in their Class 4, District 1 tournament opener on Wednesday.