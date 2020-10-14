Farmington thwarts De Soto with nine-run inning

BONNE TERRE – Shelby Bowling seized an opportunity to crack the Farmington starting lineup earlier this season, and has since worked on improving her defense.
The freshman right fielder recorded a huge assist during the fourth inning on Tuesday, as the second-seeded Knights were sputtering in their Class 4, District 1 opener.
Bowling was also a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI, and Farmington eventually pulled away from De Soto with a lethal nine-run outburst in the home half of the fifth.
Alayna Resinger also shined with three hits and two RBI from the No. 9 spot, and McKennah Wallace drove in four runs as the Knights prevailed 16-6 for their eighth straight victory.
Courtney Swink struck out four batters and allowed one run in four innings of necessary relief. Farmington (18-11) advanced to face Cape Central in the semifinal round on Thursday.
Abby Robbins scored three runs and sparked the decisive 13-batter rally with a leadoff single and stolen base before drilling a two-run double later in the fifth inning.
Wallace extended a 13-6 lead with an RBI single to punctuate her 2-for-3 game, and came home when next batter Jayce Jarvis collected her second hit.
The final margin bore no resemblance to the majority of the action. De Soto (5-19) was aggressive with its swings, and played loosely to generate two separate early leads.
Farmington displayed more nervous energy at the outset, and needed to overcome a somewhat ragged start that included a couple of costly throwing errors.
Knights freshman shortstop Jayden Tucker owned one of those miscues, but also fielded a soft infield fly and sharp ground ball to execute a pair of successful double plays.
Swink retired her last five batters, and worked around an inherited runner at third base once summoned from center field to the circle with no outs in the third inning.
De Soto began each of the first three frames with singles off starter Angelia Davis, including two from leadoff batter and second baseman Bailee Howard.
The Dragons punished Davis for missing location on three consecutive doubles. Madison Hayes-Gowen drove in Mackenzie Cluff and Howard, and Trista Grobe rattled the left-field fence to make it 5-3.
Farmington retaliated against hurler Emoy Boyer-Faulkner with three runs in the home half. Davis and Robbins singled ahead of a tying two-run double by Wallace.
Boyer-Faulkner induced a shallow fly ball and got the second out of the frame on a swing and miss. But Bowling punched a go-ahead single through the left side for a 6-5 edge.
Howard matched Grobe by going 3-for-3, and doubled during the fourth after Emily Sampson drew a walk on a borderline full-court offering from Swink.
Hayes-Gowen connected for a tying single with two outs, but Bowling unleashed a strong throw to cut down the second runner as catcher Sloane Elam applied the reaching tag just in time.
The De Soto defense buckled twice behind Boyer-Faulkner in the fifth, resulting in eight unearned runs once the damage was done.
Wallace put Farmington ahead to stay with a sacrifice fly after Robbins singled. But a new rally began as Jarvis lifted a long fly ball that was dropped in left field.
A hit batsman and walk loaded the bases, and Resinger increased the Knights’ advantage to 9-6 with a two-run single between the third baseman and shortstop.
Tucker kept the momentum going with a pulled RBI double that skipped to the fence. Davis followed with a four-pitch walk, and touched home for the second time on Robbins’ double.
Farmington ultimately equaled its second-highest scoring output for a game this fall, less than an hour after elimination reared itself as a real possibility.
De Soto jumped ahead 2-0 in the top of the second as a botched force play up the middle preceded an RBI ground out by Hanna Pogue and RBI infield hit from Cameron Hayes-Gowen.
The Knights countered with three tallies during the home half. A bunt single by Swink was sandwiched between doubles by Jarvis and Bowling, the second of which forged a 2-2 score.
Resinger drew the attention of the De Soto infielders after reaching on a two-out infield hit, enabling Bowling to scamper home on the mishandled rundown.
Tucker lined a single two pitches later, but Boyer-Faulkner alertly backed up the incoming throw and caught Resinger ranging too far between third and home.
Resinger ended the game with a single in the sixth. Bowling grounded a leadoff single, and Makenna LaChance bunted pinch-runner Jocelyn Grimes to third following a stolen base.
Boyer-Faulkner compiled five strikeouts, and yielded 16 hits in a complete-game loss.
Cape Central clipped Festus 5-4 in other first-round action. Fredericktown was bounced from Class 3, District 1 by Ursuline Academy 17-11.
Farmington is scheduled to play its 30th game Thursday, managing to stay healthy and active while other programs have been disrupted by health concerns or restrictions related to COVID-19.
Tournament host North County (6-13) will not finish its season on the field after forfeiting Wednesday’s scheduled first-round game to Sikeston.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!