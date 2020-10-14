Farmington thwarts De Soto with nine-run inning

BONNE TERRE – Shelby Bowling seized an opportunity to crack the Farmington starting lineup earlier this season, and has since worked on improving her defense.

The freshman right fielder recorded a huge assist during the fourth inning on Tuesday, as the second-seeded Knights were sputtering in their Class 4, District 1 opener.

Bowling was also a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI, and Farmington eventually pulled away from De Soto with a lethal nine-run outburst in the home half of the fifth.

Alayna Resinger also shined with three hits and two RBI from the No. 9 spot, and McKennah Wallace drove in four runs as the Knights prevailed 16-6 for their eighth straight victory.

Courtney Swink struck out four batters and allowed one run in four innings of necessary relief. Farmington (18-11) advanced to face Cape Central in the semifinal round on Thursday.

Abby Robbins scored three runs and sparked the decisive 13-batter rally with a leadoff single and stolen base before drilling a two-run double later in the fifth inning.