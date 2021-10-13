Festus bumps North County from district contention

FESTUS, Mo. – Winning pitcher McKenzie McJunkins ripped a go-ahead, three-run triple in the fourth inning to help Festus avenge a regular-season softball loss to North County on Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Lady Tigers added a fourth run in the frame after trailing by one, and eliminated the Lady Raiders from the Class 4, District 1 tournament with a 7-4 first-round triumph.

Sammy Waller compiled 11 strikeouts in complete game from the circle, but allowed five earned runs on 11 hits with six walks in defeat.

Sophomore catcher Madi Pyeatt starred for North County (13-11) in the season finale, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored while also throwing out two stealing runners.

Gracie Wigger was 2-for-4 with two RBI, and senior shortstop Emilie Morgan capped an excellent season by collecting two more hits.

Festus (12-14) overcame four defensive errors, and advanced to face top seed Farmington on its new turf field Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Makenna Pierce, Kylie Moebes and Waller singled for the Lady Raiders, who were outhit 11-10 overall.

